'I FEEL SO BLESSED': Jim Case decides to retire as Jax State baseball coach

For only the second time since 1970, Jacksonville State is searching for a new baseball coach.
Jim Case told his team today at a 3 p.m. meeting that after 22 years leading the Gamecocks’ program, he is stepping down.
How much does Case mean to the university? Well, the school's baseball stadium, which hosts JSU games and state high school championship events, is named for him: Jim Case Stadium, although the field is named for Case's predecessor, Rudy Abbott, who coached the Gamecocks from 1970-2001.
Case, who turned 63 on Jan. 28, posted a 673-559 record and led his team to three regular-season conference championships in 2005, 2008 and 2009 and five conference tournament titles in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2019. The Gamecocks appeared in the NCAA tournament five times, reaching the finals of the Oxford Regional in 2019.
“I want to thank Jacksonville State for blessing my family with the opportunity to be a part of this great University for the last 22 years," Case said in a prepared statement. "There would never be an easy time to walk away from something that means so much to me, and it’s not easy now. With that being said, I know that now is the right time for me to retire.
“I am thankful for every player, coach, manager and trainer that have poured their hearts into this program through the years, for every administrator that has supported us and for each Athletic Department employee that has given so much to me and our players. Each one has made a lasting impact on my life, and I am thankful for all of your efforts. I feel so blessed to be able to have had such long lasting relationships with the people for which I have so much respect.
“I am proud of the number of games and the conference championships that we have won and the regional appearances, and I am equally proud of the great things our players have accomplished after leaving the program. I’m proud that they have become great husbands, fathers and hard workers, and that they are men who make all those around them better. You make us all proud.
“Again, I am so thankful for what JSU has meant to me and Jan, and I am excited to see the program continue to grow and have great success in the future.”
JSU went 27-30 this past season, which is its last in the ASUN Conference, but the Gamecocks finished fourth in the league standings with an 18-12 mark and reached the league tournament semifinals. They also scored a regular-season win over defending NCAA champion Ole Miss.
The program remains popular locally, especially since moving into Jim Case Stadium, which opened in 2019. That year, JSU led the Ohio Valley Conference in attendance.
Last year in the ASUN, JSU was third in attendance with 679 a game, trailing Liberty (1,247) and Stetson (743). This year, JSU increased its attendance to 779 a game, which ranked second in the ASUN to Liberty (1,289).
In a news release, JSU has announced it will begin a nationwide search for a new coach, who will take the Gamecocks into their first season in Conference USA.
“What an unbelievable job Coach Case has done in his 22 years as our head baseball coach here at Jax State,” JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. “He has won so many games, awards and championships here but, more importantly, he has run a program based on integrity, hard work and service to our university and community. He has molded so many young men that have gone on to become successful husbands, fathers and members of society, not just baseball players. I’m proud to call him a friend and wish he and his family the very best in his retirement.”
Case grew up in Ensley and played catcher at Louisiana Tech (1978-81), where he was an All-Southland Conference performer.
He began his 41-year coaching career in 1982 when he served as an assistant at Louisiana Tech. He also was an assistant at Mississippi State (1983-86, 1998-2001) and UAB (1987-97) before coming to JSU.