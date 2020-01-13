Hundreds remain without power this morning after weekend storms

Power crews were still working Monday morning to restore electricity to customers in Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties who suffered outages in Saturday’s thunderstorms.

Around 1,200 Alabama Power customers in Calhoun County, 900 in Cleburne and 150 in Talladega County were without power Monday morning.

“The eastern part of the state was hit hard,” said Jacki Lowry, a spokeswoman for Alabama Power.

Alabama and much of the rest of the state spent Saturday hunkering down under a threat of severe weather as a line of strong storms swept across the Southeastern U.S. No tornadoes touched down locally, but portions of Calhoun County, including Saks, saw significant damage from high winds and downed trees.

Alabama Power on Monday morning reported that 4,000 residences statewide still lacked electricity. Lowry said the power company expects to restore power to 95 percent of those customers by midnight.

The bulk of Calhoun County’s remaining outages are in the vicinity of Jacksonville and Weaver, particularly in the Bonny Brook area, Lowry said.

An official at the city of Piedmont — which operates its own electrical utility — said all the city’s electrical customers were back online as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Storm downs numerous trees, power lines across Calhoun County EMA director Michael Barton said that it’s still too early for damage totals from today's storms but that the Saks area appeared to have been hit hardest.

Volunteer groups are helping locals, according to Myles Chamblee, officer at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, in a news release sent Monday morning. The county Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters, or VOAD, is available by calling 211. The volunteer groups can help with debris cleanup, among other recovery efforts. Members of the VOAD can also be met in person at the Disaster Relief Center, at 1505 Wilmer Ave. in Anniston, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chamblee also included a damage assessment for the county provided by the American Red Cross. According to the Red Cross, at least one home was destroyed in the storm, and at least three others were damaged.

This story includes reporting by staff writer Ben Nunnally.