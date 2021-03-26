How to help: EMA releases guidelines on donations for tonado victims

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency released the following details for tornado victims who need assistance, as well as guidelines for those who wish to donate.
For tornado relief, there is a DONATIONS RECEPTION center set up at the Calhoun County Agriculture Center. For those outside the county wishing to donate, please bring items to this location and they will be distributed to those in need.
If you are a resident of Calhoun County who was IMPACTED by the storm, please go to Ohatchee Senior Center or Webster’s Chapel to pick up needed items starting at 8 a.m. March 27th. You can also fill out a form for assistance/debris removal at www.calhounema.org/help. A VOAD member will follow up for assistance.
The Volunteer Reception Center will begin accepting Heavy Equipment Volunteers ONLY Friday from noon-4 p.m. We need to make sure we allow time for first responders to clear the affected areas from debris, downed lines utility leaks.
The Volunteer Reception Center will begin accepting general public volunteers on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
DONATIONS RECEPTION
Start Date: Friday, March 26th, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Calhoun County Ag Center
Address: 4500 Bynum Leatherwood Road,
Anniston, AL 36206
Items Needed:
- Infant Items
- Bottled Water
- Tarps/Clean up Kits
- Hygiene products
- Paper Towels
Monetary donations:
DONATION PICKUP LOCATION 1
Start Date: Saturday, March 27th, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Locations: Ohatchee Senior Center
Address: 7805 HWY 77, Ohatchee AL
DONATION PICKUP LOCATION 2
Start Date: Saturday, March 27th, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Webster’s Chapel Church
Address: 3091 New Liberty Rd, Ohatchee
VOLUNTEER RECEPTION CENTER
Start Date: Friday, March 26th, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Oak Bowery Church
Address: 3300 AL 144, Ohatchee AL