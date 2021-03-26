You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

How to help: EMA releases guidelines on donations for tonado victims

  • Comments
ohatchee wellington tornado damage 17 tw.jpg

Scenes of damage from long track tornados in the area of Ohatchee and Wellington on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency released the following details for tornado victims who need assistance, as well as guidelines for those who wish to donate.

For tornado relief, there is a DONATIONS RECEPTION center set up at the Calhoun County Agriculture Center. For those outside the county wishing to donate, please bring items  to this location and they will be distributed to those in need.

If you are a resident of Calhoun County who was IMPACTED by the storm, please go to Ohatchee Senior Center or Webster’s Chapel to pick up needed items starting at 8 a.m. March 27th. You can also fill out a form for assistance/debris removal at www.calhounema.org/help. A VOAD member will follow up for assistance.

The Volunteer Reception Center will begin accepting Heavy Equipment Volunteers ONLY Friday from noon-4 p.m. We need to make sure we allow time for first responders to clear the affected areas from debris, downed lines utility leaks.

The Volunteer Reception Center will begin accepting general public volunteers on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

DONATIONS RECEPTION

Start Date: Friday, March 26th, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Calhoun County Ag Center

Address: 4500 Bynum Leatherwood Road,

Anniston, AL 36206

Items Needed:

- Infant Items

- Bottled Water

- Tarps/Clean up Kits

- Hygiene products

- Paper Towels

Monetary donations:

www.uweca.org/tornadorelief

DONATION PICKUP LOCATION 1

Start Date: Saturday, March 27th, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Locations: Ohatchee Senior Center

Address: 7805 HWY 77, Ohatchee AL

DONATION PICKUP LOCATION 2

Start Date: Saturday, March 27th, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Webster’s Chapel Church

Address: 3091 New Liberty Rd, Ohatchee

VOLUNTEER RECEPTION CENTER

Start Date: Friday, March 26th, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Oak Bowery Church

Address: 3300 AL 144, Ohatchee AL

Tags