HOMETOWN HERO: With historic JSU TD, Wiggins makes Jacksonville proud

JACKSONVILLE — Ron Wiggins didn’t have to do anything else to steal the hearts of the Jacksonville community.
At Jacksonville High, he ran all over offenses in front of packed Calhoun County high school stadiums, claimed the ASWA’s Class 4A back of the year title and racked up four touchdowns against crosstown rival Anniston to send the Golden Eagles to the 2019 Class 4A state championship game.
When he did all this to help lead Jacksonville to its first region title since 1999, he built an army of believers behind him.
Those fans shared belief in the city, the program and belief that he would shine at the next level.
Four years after his illustrious high school season and a few short miles away on a blazing-hot Saturday afternoon at Jacksonville State, he caught the hearts of even more of his hometown's citizens as he scored the Gamecocks’ first touchdown as an FBS team.
As he tossed his touchdown ball to the referee, nodded his head with pride and shared a leaping chest bump with Zion Webb, he gave JSU fans a reason to believe in the Gamecocks.
“That was a surreal moment, you know, first FBS touchdown in program history,” said Wiggins, who now has 778 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in his JSU career. “Hopefully in the future, there’ll be many more.”
Even a few days after making history, he still reminisced about his time at Jacksonville High School. He said that before coming to Jacksonville State, he worked out with Jeremiah “Jero” Harris as he prepared for the next level.
In the moment when he saw one of his mentors come up with a game-winning interception, he shared the memories that came back to him.
“Me and Jero, we had a connection before I even came to Jacksonville State,” Wiggins said. “I’m a local town kid and I used to come up here and workout with so many JSU players before I came out here, and Jero was one of them. Seeing him make that play just means something because I have seen him work, I've seen him grind. I’ve been seeing the time he’s put into this point.”
Among those watching Wiggins make history were his former high school coach, who also had plenty of memories to share.
Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith, who is entering his 12th season with the Golden Eagles, said he was extremely impressed with not only the piece of history Wiggins left in the win, but his versatility and vision paired with the player’s speedy frame.
“I know that means a lot personally to go out there and get that first touchdown,” Smith said. “He’s really, really worked hard to put himself where he's at now. We're proud of him. He's always a Golden Eagle, and it was fun watching and seeing and just knowing that he was a big part of that and a big part of that first win and scoring the first touchdown.”
Smith has plenty of memories of Wiggins ripping through opposing defensive lines and leaving linebackers in the dust on Friday nights. Through all the running backs he’s coached and coached against, Smith’s memories of Wiggins still culminate into putting him among the top high school players he’s ever seen.
“I'm extremely proud of him,” Smith said. “I know he's worked hard and he's gotten bigger and stronger and faster. Ron, when he played for us, he was one of the best high school backs I ever saw. You know, having the season that he had, he set the season-single season rushing record for Calhoun County. Just to think of all the running backs that have come through Calhoun County, and he's got the most yards in a season than any of them. We knew that Ron was going to move on and do some special things.”
Even after pouring out his thoughts about his former player, Smith repeated again: “As his high school coach, and all of us, we're just really proud of him, super proud of him. We're going to be pulling for him the whole way.”
Now, with his longtime coach beaming with pride and Rich Rodriguez handing him the reins to help lead the Gamecocks’ offense, Wiggins can rest in the fact that he’s forever a part of something bigger than football in his hometown.
“Being from here and coming to the games when I was younger, you know, and just seeing them play at the FCS level to now, years later, we're now FBS, nationally televised game,” Wiggins said. “It's a big thing. I'm happy about where this program is going.”