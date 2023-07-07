HOMETOWN HERO: Former Jacksonville star to appear on ESPN in SlamBall debut

With the successes of Calhoun County basketball continuing to build, many programs have watched players thrive as they suit up at the collegiate level and take on a new role.
Now, after a successful collegiate basketball career, a Calhoun County native will get the chance to showcase his talents at the professional level.
Cam Horton, a Jacksonville High School alumni, will pursue the opportunity to continue his basketball career with the reboot of SlamBall, a professional basketball league that features four trampolines around the goal and a hybrid set of rules.
Slamball, which debuted nationally on Spike TV in 2002, is a basketball-football hybrid that features four Olympic-grade trampolines underneath the goals, which replace the space typically found inside the arc. Each game features four five-minute quarters.
The league’s first game will be broadcast on ESPN Friday, July 21, with Horton and the Mob to play in the league’s first game against the Rumble. The league’s opening night games will begin at 6 p.m. CST.
“I've never been close to playing on ESPN, I played basketball for 15 years of my life and now I have an opportunity,” Horton said. “I found a sport that actually works for me, so we’re playing on ESPN.”
Horton will become the first player in Slamball’s history from Alabama.
He said that the opportunity to represent both Alabama and Calhoun County gives him the opportunity to not only inspire high school athletes to continue playing the sports they love, but also put a spotlight on extended opportunities like SlamBall.
“It was kind of breathtaking when they broke it down into perspective,” Horton said. “I look at it like I will be opening doors for kids behind me and hopefully this sport can trickle down all the way down to high school. Who’s to say, we might have SlamBall teams in high school. We might have a Jacksonville High School team.”
Added Horton: “Being the first guy to do this and being somewhat of a pioneer, I'm looking to open doors for athletes that are looking to not only play at the next level. Slamball is on the rise. Me coming in and doing what I have to do, this could open doors for more guys in Calhoun County, Alabama, Etowah County, all over Alabama to give them a chance to showcase what they can do.”
During his senior year at Jacksonville, Horton averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists at guard and was tabbed a first-team honoree on both The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A all-county team and the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state team in 2016.
He was also named a first-team all-county honoree in 2014 and 2015, while being an honorable mention in Class 4A on the 2014 Class 4A all-state team and a first-team honoree in 2015.
“Jacksonville High School is always in my heart,” Horton said. “We got the last two state championships, Coach Buzan did a great job with the boys this year coming into his position having a step in for Coach Morrow, who also did a very good job. The city has been represented well, and I honestly believe we might win state and football this year. I'll be down there to check out those Golden Eagles.”
Horton finished up his collegiate basketball career at Life University in Marietta, Georgia, as a graduate student, where he played on the team for the 2022 season and served as a graduate coaching assistant last season.
“I just finished up at Life University playing,” Horton said. “I was trying to get some overseas jobs, a lot of things didn’t really work out, so I had people just searching for certain opportunities.”
After the staff at Life University was contacted by Slamball, Horton said that he sent in his audition tape to the league. He was selected fourth overall in the SlamBall draft held in June.
“Once I got my film they had something called the top 24 camp, which they brought in the top 24 athletes,” Horton said. “They said they got film from over hundreds of thousands of people. They brought in the best top 24 athletes that sent their film and I was selected. I got up here two weeks earlier before their normal tryouts, I learned tramps and then I ended up getting drafted for it. It's just been a blessing.”
Kevin Easley, head men’s basketball coach at Life University, said that when SlamBall called about potential players, he knew immediately that Horton had all the traits to succeed in the league.
“He fits the list because his character’s incredibly high. Really, really respectful young man,” Easley said. “From an athletic standpoint, he can jump over the moon. He fits that role and he has some toughness and his feet, he can transition to football. That sport combines the two, a little football and basketball. I thought he was perfect. I didn't realize he would be one of the top picks in the whole entire thing and probably end up being one of the better players there, but I just thought that he was a perfect fit for SlamBall and I knew if they gave him a chance athletically, they would just love him.”
Easley, who coached Horton for four years at Life, said that the Jacksonville native was his first recruit when he was hired to lead the Running Eagles in the summer 2018 and was the first player he coached for four years of his collegiate career.
He also said that watching him blossom with the Running Eagles was something special.
“Cam holds a special place in my heart and always will,” Easley said. “He was the first player that I had that was with me for four years, so a lot of blood, sweat and tears that we had together. The evolution of the young man from not ever going to class and not making good grades to making the dean's list and you know getting a 3.0 and then being a couple of classes short of his master's degree and getting his bachelor's degree. Being able to watch the maturation process he's had at Life is the reason why you coach, the reason why you get involved with helping young men. He's a great story and I'll share his story with anyone that wants to hear.”
Horton, who played as a guard at Jacksonville High School and Life University, said that he’ll adapt to the new role of handler as he adapts to a new environment that features three primary positions.
“You have a handler, you have two gunners, and then you have a stopper,” Horton said. “The stopper is the guy that's on the other end under the basket waiting on people to come score. He's just trying to block shots. The gunners are the people that are coming in, and they're just trying to dunk everything, they're basically your shooting guards in basketball. My job is a handler. I'm a hybrid though, because I can also dunk and everything to gunners who I'm a hybrid. My job is to just get these guys in position and set them up. It’s nothing really changed from a point guard. I'm a leader and I'm vocal on the floor, so it was an easy transition.”
Despite being a hybrid of basketball, Horton said that some of the best players in the league don’t have a traditional basketball background.
One player Horton mentioned is Darius Clark, who is in the Guinness World Records book for highest vertical leap with a running start at 50 inches. Clark, who was on the track and field team at Texas A&M, will play alongside Horton this season.
He said that Clark and the rest of his fellow draftees have already been able to form a strong chemistry as they practice in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Coach did a good job in the draft with drafting the guys,” Horton said. “We don't really look at where we went, but we just look at what we need.”
While he got into SlamBall from his abilities on the basketball court, Horton said that his background in football and track have also helped him find success as the team prepares to begin its season.
Horton finished second in the high jump and third in the triple jump in the 2016 AHSAA Class 4A state track and field meet.
“You get up 20 or 30 feet in the air and you're looking down, it can be scary,” Horton said. “It takes some guts, but at the same time, you don't need to be a basketball player to play this.”
Easley said that Horton’s pure athleticism and versatility made him one of the best athletes he’s ever coached from his time coaching at the Division-I level to his current position at Life University.
“We always say he should have been a football player,” Easley said. “He probably was the best athlete, and I’ve coached Division-I, the best career athlete I've ever coached. Running, jumping, just the physical traits that he possesses.”
Added Easley : “I remember the first time we did conditioning his first year and we had cone drills and he was doing the dot drills with his feet. He had some of the quickest feet I've ever seen, and me and my assistant looked at each other and said ‘he should be playing defensive back in the NFL.’ As an athlete, basketball player, he had a great career here. Started every year and put up some really good numbers, made all-conference last year, which I was very proud of him.”
Despite his background in sports other than basketball, Horton said that the day-to-day practices of SlamBall are helping him find more ways to heal his body both after strength and conditioning and practice on the court.
“In this sport, you’re using your legs a lot, so it's a lot of tightness in the muscles,” Horton said. You’ve got to take treatment a little bit more seriously. You should take treatment seriously always, but you should definitely take treatment playing SlamBall serious, because it's a lot of work. It's physical.
Added Horton: “Being a basketball guy, I was waking up a little sorer than I normally would, but at the same time, your body gets used to it. We have a weight room outside of our facility that we utilize, so that's why I spend most of my time when I'm not on the SlamBall court.”
With Horton encouraging those from Calhoun County to tune in and watch his SlamBall debut, he said that he’s excited to watch the future of high school sports in his hometown as he takes on a new journey of his own.
“Athletes are evolving,” Horton said. “The girls athletes are evolving. You got to put a spotlight on women's sports. Oxford’s flag football team just went to state which is like, ‘okay, we have some for women now,’ so as a whole, sports are evolving. I believe Alabama has a chance to compete with Georgia. We got a chance to speak with Tennessee and Florida. We have the same athletes, we just didn't have that same exposure, and hopefully what I'm doing can put a little spotlight on Calhoun County.”