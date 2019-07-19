Homes deluged, cars submerged as rain pounds Calhoun County

A submerged car sits under water along Cherokee Trail in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
It was the feeling of water on her feet that woke Shirley Morris from her bed Friday. It had poured in from outside her home in Saks during a widespread spate of flash floods throughout Calhoun County that morning.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Calhoun County as heavy rain pounded the area. According to the warning, at 10:21 a.m., thunderstorms producing heavy rain were causing street flooding in the area, with flash flooding expected to begin shortly. The warning expired at 1:15, but officials said any rain later today could lead to more flooding.
In Saks, flooding along Lenlock Lane swamped several homes and submerged at least car. In Alexandria, at least one driver wound up in a flooded ditch along Post Oak Road near U.S. 431.
Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said that flooding was widespread in Anniston’s downtown on Friday morning.
1 of 21
A tow truck worker prepares to retrieve a car from flood waters on Post Oak Road in Alexandria. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A submerged car sits under water along Cherokee Trail in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Residents stand on Wildoak Drive in Anniston to survey the flood waters rising near their homes. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Water rushes into a storm drain along Noble Street during a heavy downpour. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A couple of Anniston residents shield themselves from heavy rains along Noble Street in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A car splashes their way down Noble Street in Anniston during a flash flood event. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Cars slosh their way down Noble Street in Anniston during a flash flood event. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A car crosses 14th Street on Wilmer Avenue amid rising waters from heavy rains. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A tow truck works to remove a car from a flooded section of Post Oak Road in Alexandria. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A tow truck worker prepares to retrieve a car from flood waters on Post Oak Road in Alexandria. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A tow truck crew works to retrieve a car from flood waters on Post Oak Road in Alexandria. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Flood waters have a swing under water and water has reached this house along Cherokee Trail in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Resident Terry Bobo walks through his flooded yard to his truck on Wildoak Drive in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston firefighters walk back to their truck as they work the scene of flooding along Lenlock Lane. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
An Anniston firefigther helps with traffic control after responding to flooding around Cherokee Trail and Lenlock Lane. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The home of Shirley Morris sits amid flood waters on Wildoak Drive. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A portion of Wildoak Drive is flooded near Lenlock Lane. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A resident checks out the flood waters along Wildoak Drive in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Images from a flash flooding event around Calhoun County as heavy rains fell on the area Friday.
1 of 21
A tow truck worker prepares to retrieve a car from flood waters on Post Oak Road in Alexandria. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A submerged car sits under water along Cherokee Trail in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Residents stand on Wildoak Drive in Anniston to survey the flood waters rising near their homes. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Water rushes into a storm drain along Noble Street during a heavy downpour. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A couple of Anniston residents shield themselves from heavy rains along Noble Street in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A car splashes their way down Noble Street in Anniston during a flash flood event. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Cars slosh their way down Noble Street in Anniston during a flash flood event. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A car crosses 14th Street on Wilmer Avenue amid rising waters from heavy rains. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A tow truck works to remove a car from a flooded section of Post Oak Road in Alexandria. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A tow truck worker prepares to retrieve a car from flood waters on Post Oak Road in Alexandria. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A tow truck crew works to retrieve a car from flood waters on Post Oak Road in Alexandria. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Flood waters have a swing under water and water has reached this house along Cherokee Trail in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Resident Terry Bobo walks through his flooded yard to his truck on Wildoak Drive in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston firefighters walk back to their truck as they work the scene of flooding along Lenlock Lane. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
An Anniston firefigther helps with traffic control after responding to flooding around Cherokee Trail and Lenlock Lane. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The home of Shirley Morris sits amid flood waters on Wildoak Drive. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A portion of Wildoak Drive is flooded near Lenlock Lane. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A resident checks out the flood waters along Wildoak Drive in Anniston. Heavy rains caused major problems around Calhoun County Friday. The rains flooded roads, caused wrecks and submerged cars. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Barton wrote in a text message a few minutes later that the emergency ramp at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center had flooded; that cars had reportedly become trapped on flooded roads with people inside; that someone had wrecked into a creek; and at least two wrecks had occurred, one on U.S. 78 and another on Interstate 20.
The warning, directed at southwestern Calhoun County, was in effect until 1:15 p.m. Area where flooding was expected include Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Fort McClellan, Saks, Weaver, Ohatchee, Hobson City, Oxford Lake, Blue Mountain, Bynum, Alexandria, Neely Henry Lake, Anniston Army Depot, Choccolocco, Dearmanville and Sulphur Springs.
“We’re trying to incorporate the I-20 corridor,” said Alex Sizemore, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Calera. He said the area between Alexandria and Anniston was most severely affected.
Lin and Doris Bridges, who live in the 200 block of Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway, said they hadn’t seen the water get that high in their back yard in years.
Lin Bridges said before noon the water had reached more than a foot high in his backyard and around 8 feet deep in a nearby ditch.
Bridges said a tree that had previously fallen across the ditch was likely the cause of the flooding in his back yard.
“It’s created a dam that’s pushed all this water back out here,” Bridges said.
When the flooding in his yard subsides, Bridges said, he expects he’ll have to pick up debris that have floated in but he doesn’t anticipate any serious water damage on his property.
According to Calhoun County EMA officer Myles Chamblee, most of the flooding had subsided by around 12:45 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring, according to the warning statement. People in the warned area should move to higher ground immediately, the warning said, and residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Barton said the best strategy is to use common sense and avoid flooded areas.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” he said.
Sizemore said the storm may lose energy but develop more storms on its periphery in other counties later in the day.
“Hopefully the trend for Calhoun will peak and trend down through the afternoon,” he said. “Right now it seems like it wants to pick on Calhoun early.”
If Calhoun County sees more rainfall Friday, Chamblee said, more flooding would be possible.
Staff Writer Ben Nunnally reported from Saks. Staff Writer Mia Kortright reported from Alexandria.