Homes deluged, cars submerged as rain pounds Calhoun County

Drivers were stranded on flooded roads this morning, and water crept up lawns and into homes as a storm parked over Calhoun County and dumped water for hours.

Saks resident escapes flooded home with firefighters’ help It was the feeling of water on her feet that woke Shirley Morris from her bed Friday. It had poured in from outside her home in Saks during a widespread spate of flash floods throughout Calhoun County that morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Calhoun County as heavy rain pounded the area. According to the warning, at 10:21 a.m., thunderstorms producing heavy rain were causing street flooding in the area, with flash flooding expected to begin shortly. The warning expired at 1:15, but officials said any rain later today could lead to more flooding.

In Saks, flooding along Lenlock Lane swamped several homes and submerged at least car. In Alexandria, at least one driver wound up in a flooded ditch along Post Oak Road near U.S. 431.

Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said that flooding was widespread in Anniston’s downtown on Friday morning.

Barton wrote in a text message a few minutes later that the emergency ramp at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center had flooded; that cars had reportedly become trapped on flooded roads with people inside; that someone had wrecked into a creek; and at least two wrecks had occurred, one on U.S. 78 and another on Interstate 20.

The warning, directed at southwestern Calhoun County, was in effect until 1:15 p.m. Area where flooding was expected include Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Fort McClellan, Saks, Weaver, Ohatchee, Hobson City, Oxford Lake, Blue Mountain, Bynum, Alexandria, Neely Henry Lake, Anniston Army Depot, Choccolocco, Dearmanville and Sulphur Springs.

“We’re trying to incorporate the I-20 corridor,” said Alex Sizemore, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Calera. He said the area between Alexandria and Anniston was most severely affected.

Lin and Doris Bridges, who live in the 200 block of Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway, said they hadn’t seen the water get that high in their back yard in years.

Lin Bridges said before noon the water had reached more than a foot high in his backyard and around 8 feet deep in a nearby ditch.

Bridges said a tree that had previously fallen across the ditch was likely the cause of the flooding in his back yard.

“It’s created a dam that’s pushed all this water back out here,” Bridges said.

When the flooding in his yard subsides, Bridges said, he expects he’ll have to pick up debris that have floated in but he doesn’t anticipate any serious water damage on his property.

According to Calhoun County EMA officer Myles Chamblee, most of the flooding had subsided by around 12:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring, according to the warning statement. People in the warned area should move to higher ground immediately, the warning said, and residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Barton said the best strategy is to use common sense and avoid flooded areas.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” he said.

Sizemore said the storm may lose energy but develop more storms on its periphery in other counties later in the day.

“Hopefully the trend for Calhoun will peak and trend down through the afternoon,” he said. “Right now it seems like it wants to pick on Calhoun early.”

If Calhoun County sees more rainfall Friday, Chamblee said, more flooding would be possible.