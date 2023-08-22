Home, sweet home: For Brooklyn Schiffli, Jax State means more than just volleyball

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State volleyball cupboard was bare.
Not just that. The cupboard itself was gone, too. All the dishes, shelves, doors — the entire structure.
After a 24-win season last year, Jacksonville State lost its whole coaching staff and much of the roster. Even the longtime team manager graduated.
But defensive specialist/libero Brooklyn Schiffli remained. Of the nine players who were part of JSU's regular playing rotation, she's the only one who's back. The rest either graduated or transferred.
Schiffli certainly would've had plenty of opportunities had she entered the transfer portal, but she chose Jax State.
"I was a little nervous for the change, but I was also really excited to see new people and have a new experience," Schiffli said. "Also, I really like the school and my major. I'm a health and physical education major, and all the teachers I've had here so far are really good. They make me enjoy what I want to do after school.
"My friends on other teams, like softball and soccer, and other people in my major that I've met are great. I've enjoyed it here."
She is rooming with good friend Hannah Buffington of the Jax State softball team, "and her little dog," Schiffli said with a laugh.
In Schiffli's first two seasons at JSU, she was a big part of 49 wins. This year, however, will be a season of transition under new coach Derek "Dex” Schroeder, who won championships as a head coach at both Samford and Mercer. Along with so much roster turnover, the mission is tougher because JSU is now in Conference USA, which is considered a tough volleyball league.
"Dex has been talking about us having a growth mindset," Schiffli said. "We shouldn't be result oriented. We need to focus on the team we are this year, not previous years. I think we have something to prove, because we are an entire new team and have a new coaching staff. So, I'm excited to see that."
Schroeder said it hasn't always been easy for Schiffli.
"I'm asking her to play volleyball a little different than she has for the past six or seven years," Schroeder said. "But she's tackling that challenge and doing very well with it."
Schiffli is hardly the only player who returned, especially among the defensive specialists. Sophomores Luci Wilkerson and Parker Phenicie are defensive specialists, too, and played last year. Gracie Danzinger and Carley Lynch are listed as defensive specialists, and both transferred to JSU in time to play beach volleyball this past spring, where Schiffli was voted the team MVP.
Schroeder said this ball-control group is becoming "the heart and soul of the team."
In addition, setter Kathryn Smith and middle blocker/outside hitter Morgan McClure are sophomores who are back from last season.
Whether the current coaches and players are old or new, Schiffli said she's appreciating all of them.
"When we came over the summer without the coaches, we really got to meet the new teammates," Schiffli said. "It was really good to bond with them over the summer. We did a team bonding thing every Wednesday.
"The new coaches are really informative, and they know what they're talking about. If one doesn't say something during the day, the other two jump right in."
Schroeder said he's begun to appreciate Schiffli's personality.
"With Brooklyn, she's a little quippy. She likes quips and little jokes that come out quickly," he said. "But, I think if you ask her, (the players) are discovering that about me as well. I'm a self-professed goofball."
He added that Schiffli has fit in well.
"Between drills, she's having fun, along with three or four of the others as well," he said.
He added, "She's one that if I say something ridiculous, she’ll be the one who looks at me and say, 'Really, Dex?' It's pretty funny. She holds me accountable for my goofball-ness."
JSU will open its regular season Friday at the War Eagle Invitational at Auburn. The Gamecocks will play McNeese State on Friday at 2:30 p.m., Coppin State on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Auburn on Saturday at 7 p.m.