HITTING THE ROAD: With home field not ready, JSU softball already knows all about travel
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Hayley Sims has experienced plenty as a college softball player, but preseason workouts this year might've offered something new.
Practicing softball on the school's football field.
With JSU still remaking its softball field and facility following the March 19 tornado that hit campus, the team has had to practice just about everywhere else that coaches could find an open space.
That included JSU Stadium, which is accustomed to hosting Ohio Valley Conference champions. While the Gamecocks' football team has won five straight, the softball team is working on four in a row.
As for practicing on the football field, Sims said with a laugh, "That's actually fun. It's a new atmosphere, and we have a good time doing it."
Yes, sometimes the ball goes places the softballs don't typically travel.
"We throw them in the stands, hit them in the stands. They bounce off the stands," Sims said, before joking: "We never know where that ball's going."
Jacksonville State will open its season this weekend with five games in three days. Of course, they're all on the road. The Gamecocks will play in the Mercer (Ga.) Invitational, facing Army and Rutgers today, then Army and Rutgers again Saturday and host Mercer on Sunday.
To prepare for the season, JSU has practiced at Piedmont, Jacksonville and Alexandria high schools, the JSU band practice field and Choccolocco Park's fields in Oxford. The Gamecocks even have gone to Albertville High School to practice.
"I call us the Harlem Globetrotters because we're always traveling all around the place," Sims said. "We've got a U-haul and everything. But, it's been cool. It's a new experience. We've been practicing at a lot of high school fields, and that's interesting."
Then again, JSU thrived on the road last season. The tornado shut down the Gamecocks' home field, but they still won the OVC tournament championship. In the regular season, they actually performed better on other team's home fields than their own temporary home field at Choccolocco Park. They won nine league games on the road and seven OVC contests in Oxford before sweeping all four tournament games.
If anyone on the team is complaining, word hasn't reached head coach Jana McGinnis, who said she hasn't heard anyone saying anything negative about all the travel.
"One thing I've tried to instill in them is that there are no excuses and to stay focused on their job no matter where we're at," she said. "No matter where we're at, the expectations are still the same — go to work and get better. I'm proud that they've handled that."
Senior catcher Lex Hull said she and her teammates have learned to how to adjust.
"Ever since March of last year, we've always had a curve ball thrown at us, and the best teams always know how to adjust the fastest," she said. "It's never been a problem with us. We understand we have to make adjustments.
"It's only making us better."
JSU's home schedule is set to open Feb. 23-24 with a three-game series against Southern Mississippi. McGinnis said she believes the field will be ready.
"Our girls are ready to be home," she said. "We've been traveling different places for practice. They're ready for University Field to be their home."
