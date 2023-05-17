HISTORY MAKERS: Pleasant Valley's run ends, but Raiders accomplished plenty

OXFORD — After winning two straight elimination games in the Class 2A state softball tournament, Pleasant Valley's run ended with a 10-6 loss to J.U. Blacksher.
Pleasant Valley finished its season fourth in the state tournament. J.U. Blacksher advanced to the consolation finals, where the winner will play in the championship round.
On Tuesday, the Raiders lost to Wicksburg 8-4 before beating Sumiton Christian 6-4. On Wednesday morning, they hammered Ider 10-0, setting up the meeting with J.U. Blacksher.
“I’m just proud of my girls,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “They fought until the end. Last night, we won a tough one against Sumiton. This morning we had our bats on fire and the girls played hard. Today, against J.U. it just didn’t end like we thought it would.
“It’s just a good lesson in life. Sometimes you got visions and plans, but sometimes it don’t work out like you think, but it’s OK. Sun will come up tomorrow.”
Pleasant Valley finished the season 23-14, won the area, and is the first Raider team to win a regional softball final.
“Making it to the Final Four, there’s only been one other Pleasant Valley team in fast-pitch history to ever do that,” Bryant said. “They’ve done an outstanding job. They have nothing to be ashamed of. They represented the school, their families, and this community with pride.
“I’m just glad to say I’m their coach.”
Haylie Lee started in the pitching circle for the Raiders and threw 2⅓ innings. She allowed four runs on six hits and struck out one.
Lily Henry went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored twice. Gracee Ward batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Macey Roper went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Pleasant Valley got on the board first thanks to a sacrifice fly to center by Rebekah Gannaway in the bottom of the first. The Raiders rattled off three more runs in the inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead.
Ward brought two home on a double to center. Ward then scored thanks to a Sydney Beason single to center.
Blacksher scored two runs in the top of the second to cut the Raiders’ lead to 4-2. Darleigh Jeter hit a double to center that scored a run. Keri Matheny then knocked a run in on a grounder to left.
The Bulldogs then added five more runs in the top of the fourth to give them a 7-4 lead midway through the contest. The scoring was capped off by Jadyn Peavy crossing home on a passed ball.
In the top of the sixth, Matheny singled home another run. Later in the inning, Bradleigh Stinson drove in two more runs on a single to center to give Blacksher a 10-4 advantage late.
The Raiders refused to quit in the home half of the seventh as they scored two runs, but could not add anymore.
Madyson Cromer doubled home a run to make it a 10-5 game. Ward then singled home a run on a line drive to left field for the final run of the game.
Bryant and the Raiders are losing a lot to graduation. They have five seniors that are major contributors in Gannaway, Roper, Beason, Emma Harvey, and Kianna Hester. However, Bryant said he looks forward to what is to come in Pleasant Valley.
“They’ve done a good job of leading and showing the younger bunch basically how it’s done,” he said. “We’re excited for next year, we really are. We’re going to miss those five seniors tremendously because you don’t replace experience. Next year will be a new season, with new opportunities, new players and new faces.”