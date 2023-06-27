One of Oxford’s oldest and most historic homes suffered fire damage late Tuesday morning. Firefighters of the Oxford Fire Department responded to a call at 112 Gray Street at 11:50 a.m. and upon arrival found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic. The OFD gained access to the attic and officials say they were able to extinguish the fire quickly. However, the house sustained fire, heat, smoke and water damage. According to the book, “Images of America: Oxford,” by Historic Main Street Oxford director Hunter Gentry and Oxford Public Library director Amy Henderson, the house is believed to have been built before the Civil War. In 1889, Luther Patillo, an Autauga County native, bought the home and the property for the purpose of his children being able to attend Oxford College. Patillo is the maternal grandfather of former First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson. The home was later owned by the Staples, Houston and Lindblom families. It is listed in the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage. (Photo: Oxford Fire Department)
Historic Oxford home suffers fire damage
