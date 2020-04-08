You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Helen Keller Art Show celebrates students with visual impairments (with photo gallery)

Helen Keller Art Show celebrates students with visual impairments (with photo gallery)

For 20 years, the Helen Keller Art Show has been showcasing art made by students with visual impairments. More than 40 artworks were selected for this year’s exhibit, made by students of all ages from all over Alabama — many of whom attend the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega.

“Each piece is unique,” said Shirley Wilson of the UAB Vision Science Center in Birmingham, who directs the annual art show. “The teachers allow them to be who they are, and it’s just remarkable.”

 Normally, the exhibit is shown at several museums in Alabama, but the pandemic is upending those plans. The exhibit was cut short when it was on display at Heritage Hall Museum in Talladega last month. So we gathered the artworks into the virtual exhibit below.

2020 Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama

1 of 39

 

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...