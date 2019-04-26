JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Faith Sims pitched a no-hitter, and that might not be the most impressive thing she did Friday afternoon.
After throwing seven hitless innings to beat Tennessee-Martin 3-0 in the opener of a doubleheader, she came back in a 5-2 victory in Game 2 and helped rescue the Gamecocks.
In the top of the fifth inning, they led 3-2 but UT Martin had a runner on second and nobody out. The Skyhawks already had scored twice in the third inning and threatened in the fourth, and now they had a chance to deliver another blow to JSU. Enter Sims in relief of Nicole Rodriguez, who gutted it out to that point.
Sims got three straight outs to keep the lead. Then in the bottom half of the inning, teammate Anna Chisolm fisted an inside pitch for an opposite field double, driving home two runs, giving Sims a cushion and relieving the pressure.
Sims closed out the win with two more hitless innings, keeping Jax State (32-12, 16-4 OVC) in first place in the league standings.
"It's Faith's mental growth. That's taken her to another level," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "I can't tell you how much it means to a coach to have a player you can lean on and rely on."
McGinnis and assistant coach Julie Boland discussed bringing in Sims and ultimately decided to do so because of the lift it would give the players.
"She's going to bring us calmness and confidence," McGinnis said. "When Faith is on the mound, our girls believe, 'We've got this.'"
Sims (19-4) finished the day with 10 hitless innings, 13 strikeouts and four walks. This marked her second no-hitter of the season after shutting down Army in the season opener.
"It's just about the team. It's senior weekend," said Sims, one of seven seniors who will be honored before Sunday's doubleheader against Southeast Missouri. "We're in position to get sole possession of first place. I think it's just everything that's going on. We're all playing together, and everybody is making plays behind me."
In the opener, she knew she had a no-hitter but was reluctant to say anything.
"You don't want to jinx it," she said with a smile, "and you don't want to go out there and think about it."
JSU got plenty of help from the long ball, and a wind that was blowing straight out to left field. In the first game, all three runs came on home runs. Karsen Mosley hit a solo shot, and left-hander Haley Sims knocked a two-run shot over the opposite field fence.
In the second game, Mosley, Hayley Sims and Alexus Jimmerson each had a solo home run.
It was a big turnaround for Hayley Sims, who had one hit in the previous five games.
"After last weekend, I put a lot of work in," she said. "I hit with Coach Julie every day this week. I started feeling good and started feeling my swing again. This morning, I kind of envisioned me hitting the ball, and it happened."
What to know
—Mosley was 3-for-6 with the two home runs.
—Chisolm was 3-for-6 with the double and two triples.
—Lex Hull walked twice, giving her 22 for the season. Caitlyn Sapp led JSU last year with 24 walks. Hull went hitless but after the game, she was on the field taking batting practice from freshman pitcher and roommate Lexi Androlevich.
Who said
—Faith Sims on why she smiled when Hull, the catcher, came to the circle just before striking out the last batter of the second game: "She was like, 'Throw a strike and let's get out of here.'"
—Hayley Sims on hitting her two home runs to the opposite field: "We looked at their pitchers, and I knew they were going to stay away. I was looking away. We just wanted to go with the pitch and let it travel. Coach McGinnis is very confident in me hitting that away pitch. She talks about it all the time."
Next up
—Jacksonville State will host Southeast Missouri in a Sunday doubleheader at 1 p.m. These are JSU's final two OVC home games of the season, and a sweep will give the Gamecocks at least a share of the regular-season crown.