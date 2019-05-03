In 1978, in a crowded courtroom in Alexander City, Alabama, a jury heard the salacious case of the Reverend Willie Maxwell, known around town as “the voodoo preacher.”
Over the past several years, six people connected to the Reverend had died in mysterious circumstances. He held life insurance policies on all of them. Everybody figured he had done it, but he kept getting away with it, thanks, perhaps, to a little dark magic.
But the Reverend was not the one on trial. No, the Reverend had been murdered in cold blood at the funeral of his last purported victim.
The man on trial was Robert Burns, who shot the Reverend in the head three times as he sat in a pew at the funeral home. Defending Burns was Tom Radney, a white, progressive, small-town, Southern lawyer who might remind one of Atticus Finch.
Sitting in the audience at the trial was none other than Harper Lee. Not many people recognized her, even though by then she was the famous author of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
She was there to write a book. A true crime book not unlike “In Cold Blood,” which she had helped her friend Truman Capote research.
Lee spent years reporting the facts of the case of the voodoo preacher, unearthing documents, drawing maps, interviewing scores of people in Alexander City.
She was going to call the book “The Reverend.” She even wrote the first chapter.
Casey Cep, a writer for The New Yorker, first learned about “The Reverend” four years ago. She spent two years in Alabama retracing Lee’s footsteps. The result is “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee,” a book that pieces together the details of the original crimes as well as the story of Lee’s work on the book.
“If I’m honest, I felt a little like I was getting above my raising — ‘I’m going to write the book Harper Lee couldn’t,’” Cep said.
“I never wanted to put myself in the book. I thought it would be much more interesting for people to learn about Harper Lee’s experience, follow her footsteps and show how her reporting happened close to when these murders happened.”
Cep recently spoke with the Star, while weeding a flowerbed at her home on the eastern shore of Maryland. What follows are the highlights of that conversation, edited for length and clarity:
When did you first read ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’?
I wish I had a more satisfying, exacting answer. I think it must have been that my mom helped me read it in second or third grade. I had seen the movie first. I was quite young, and I looked a lot like Mary Badham. I overidentified with Scout. I read the book a lot as a kid. I couldn’t stop talking about it. I wanted a pocket watch. I wanted my dad to be a lawyer.
Part of the reason I loved ‘Mockingbird’ as a kid was that I grew up in a rural community, and the social dynamics of that novel were very familiar to me.
You came to Alabama to report on the publication of Harper Lee’s ‘Go Set a Watchman.’ Had you been to Alabama before? Because the natural and political history that you weave into your book is spot on.
That trip in February 2015 was my very first time in Alabama.
I am a complete creature of place. I love regional history. Part of the way I make sense of the world is through the lens of how and where I was raised. Family history, geographic history … that felt familiar and graspable in some ways to me.
Over the past few years, I have spent a lot of time in Alabama, mostly around Lake Martin. I got back to Monroeville a few times. I always thought Harper Lee must really love Monroeville — but she turned out to have a very complicated relationship with the South.
Alabama is a complicated place. It’s not one story, it’s not one storyline. It moves forward in interesting ways.
You had to piece together a story about Harper Lee piecing together a story. How did you piece together your pieces?
It turned out to be pretty easy. I was tracking down people who played a structural role in the original story — either they knew the victims, worked the cases, did the lawyering on one side or the other — and in the course of talking about the Maxwell case, they talked about their interactions with Harper Lee.
I was trying to track down the court reporter from the trial. I was told she was dead, but she’s not dead. She’s living in Dadeville. I knocked on her door, she kindly let me in and we started to talk. I’m getting her basic biography — “How long were you a court reporter?” — and she says matter-of-factly, “I haven’t talked about this since I talked to Harper Lee about it. I still have her checks.”
I said, “What do you mean, ‘her checks’?”
She said, “She paid me for the transcript of the trial. She paid me $1,000. My granddaughter laminated the checks for me.”
I needed her impressions of the trial, the judge, patterns of crime and court cases in that circuit, but we had a long conversation about other things: What was Harper Lee like, when did you meet her?
How did it feel to be literally following in Harper Lee’s footsteps?
I love Harper Lee, so it was really fun!
Sometimes it was a little eerie to realize I was sitting in the chair where she sat.
Sometimes it was really humbling. Sometimes I realized she was a better reporter or interviewer.
The people she interviewed just matter-of-factly say she was the most interesting and intelligent person they ever met. Humble, down-to-earth, could carry the conversation all day long.
She was so good at it. People think she was antisocial and reclusive, but from what we know about her reporting it’s just not true. She was gregarious, raucous and funny. She wanted to talk about ideas and other people. She didn’t want to talk about herself.
Aside from the reporterly prowess she had, I would love to talk to her about the civil rights movement. She would have had a perspective on it that was lived and earned.
I feel the same way about the natural history portions of the book — she was such a great writer and she loved nature writing. I would love to read her on the Tallapoosa River dam and the changed waterways of Alabama.
You would have gotten the James Michener-length book, beginning when the mastodons stepped into Alabama after crossing the Atlantic Ocean. It would have been tremendous.
It was so exciting and such an honor to get to report and write this book — but also tinged with sadness. Every page, you wondered how Harper Lee would have written it.
You write about the crime in question, but you write just as much about Harper Lee’s meticulous research.
This story played a more interesting role in her life post-‘Mockingbird’ that I think people realize.
There were a lot of folks who were interested in writing about the Maxwell case over the years, but they were trepidatious because Harper Lee was going to do it. For a lot of years, she squatted on the story.
Then when you read in her letters that she couldn’t write it, you think there’s something inherently difficult about the story.
I realized I could do it by making her a character, to fill in the gaps in the story. And that her failure to write the story would be illuminating.
There’s a lot of journalism, television and podcasts about violent crime, and a lot of it goes without interrogation or validation. Unfortunately, there’s an increasingly porous boundary between fiction and nonfiction.
When you are trying to bring to life a dead person you never met, you really have to be careful.
Harper Lee’s code of ethics was so strict and stringent … she’s not speculating about thoughts. She’s not putting her words into someone’s head. Once you move through that boundary, it’s very hard to draw the line.
I wasn’t going to write the book that she couldn’t. I was going to write the book she wouldn’t.
One thing she was perceptive about is that people want to know about motives, means — they want more certainty than these stories can actually offer.
“In Cold Blood” is both a beautiful book and a problematic book. People don’t realize how critical Harper Lee was of “In Cold Blood.”
I feel like “The Reverend” is this mirror image to “In Cold Blood.
And yet Harper Lee did finally figure out a way to write the story — by turning it into a fictional novel. She even wrote the first chapter and gave it to the lawyer Tom Radney, who kept it secret until his death. Did you get to read it?
Yes! Reading that and some of her letters — there’s a lot of her prose on the case in her letters. And a couple of people have recollections of things she read them at the time. A reporter has a specific memory of her comparing pine trees around Lake Martin to dead Confederate soldiers.
We get just a tiny, tiny taste of it. It’s not a book. I don’t want to over-represent the amount of prose we have. We have a tremendous amount of time and effort, but only a tiny bit of prose to show for it.
There are two camps of folks: People who say she struggled with so many demons at the time that she didn’t finish the book, and those who feel she did finish it but didn’t publish it. Until her archive is opened, we’ll never know.
At the end of the day, it really is one of these great lost books.
