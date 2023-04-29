Habitat provides Jacksonville family new home

JACKSONVILLE — Kierra Stanford and her two children, Kylen and Kynleigh, celebrated a homecoming Thursday afternoon thanks to the efforts of the Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity, which gave them their own space to come home to.
The special moment marked Habitat’s 159th home build and was made possible by a land donation from the cities of Jacksonville and Anniston’s HOME investment partnership, through which the project’s grant was awarded.
Habitat Board president Jake Mathews greeted the 40-plus in attendance and minister Loretta Moore offered a prayer that God “may be known to inhabit this dwelling and defend this household.”
Habitat executive director Amanda Pinson said the ceremony gave the organization the chance to thank the many people who made the construction of the home a success.
“Donors, volunteers, board members, staff and our local community all work together to help carry out the mission of Habitat for Humanity — providing strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” Pinson said. “Perhaps the most important part of the ceremony is celebrating the hard work and determination of this deserving family.”
Pinson said when local nonprofits come together with local municipalities for the same purpose of providing affordable housing, “it makes the dream of becoming a homeowner a reality for families in our community.”
“This house, whose foundation is the love of God found in the Scriptures, is yours now to make a home,” said Mathews as he presented a Bible to the Stanford family.
Mike Hindman, whose family has long supported Habitat, presented the family with a hammer.
“We can all find common ground using the hammer as an instrument of God’s love,” he said.
Pinson said supporting Habitat is not supporting someone for just one day because “we build a house that is a house forever.”
“That is a house that will change the life of that family. It’s an investment that transcends generations,” Pinson said. “It’s that family for a lifetime and that home provides a place that improves our community.”
The Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity offices and ReStore facility are located at 310 Industrial Drive in Oxford and are open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
They can be reached by phone at (256) 403-1291 or by visiting the website at www.habitatanniston.org.