H. Brandt Ayers, former publisher of The Anniston Star, dead at 85

H. Brandt "Brandy" Ayers, the small-town publisher who turned The Anniston Star into a voice for integration in the 1960s, died Saturday, friends and family members say. He was 85.
“For all of my life, he was at the head of a good small newspaper, a good community newspaper and just a good newspaper of any size,” said Pulitzer-winning reporter Rick Bragg, a former Star reporter. “And he put out a progressive newspaper at a time when it would have been easier to pander.”
Ayers assumed control of the family-owned paper in the mid-1960s, and soon turned The Anniston Star into one of the few locally owned papers to take an integrationist stand in the civil rights era.
He would go on to become a National Public Radio commentator and a well-known voice of Southern liberalism. Much of his fame transformed into notoriety in recent years, as former employees came forward with stories of sexual harassment by Ayers in the 1970s.
Ayers is survived by his wife, Josephine and their daughter, Margaret. No cause of death was noted in the biographical statement sent by Ayers’ family.
Ayers was born on April 8, 1935, son of Harry Mell Ayers, publisher of The Star. Educated at Woodstock Elementary School and a Connecticut boarding school, he went on to the University of Alabama and later served as a Naval officer. Returning from the Navy, he worked briefly at The Star before taking a job as capitol reporter for the Raleigh (N.C.) Times.
From there he went to Washington, to work for the Bascomb Timmons Bureau, a wire service that provided stories to newspapers across the Southeast. Among the stories he covered was the conflict between the Kennedy administration and George Wallace over integration of the University of Alabama.
When he returned to Anniston in the 1960s — and took charge of the family-owned paper — Ayers moved the paper toward an integrationist stance. He was one of the founders of the Committee on Unified Leadership, a multi-racial group that sought to transition Anniston institutions out of segregation.
In later decades, Ayers would develop a reputation for editorials that staked out liberal positions that tended to be unpopular among white Alabamians — including many of his own readers.
Glen Browder, a former Democratic congressman and emeritus professor of political science at Jacksonville State University, said Ayers often straddled two worlds, telling fellow Southerners things they don’t want to hear while defending the South to the people he met on the national stage.
“He always tried to make it work, and he always exuded a faith that if you could get past the rawness of black-white relations, that most Southerners would respond to a message of reconciliation of black and white,” Browder said. “He was very frustrated that outsiders often wouldn’t accept Alabamians as people of good will.”
In a 2018 interview, Diane McWhorter, author of the civil rights history "Carry Me Home," described Ayers as "publisher of (easily) one of Alabama's most enlightened newspapers" and "a voice of integrity and reason in political seasons even darker than our most recent."
Ayers himself wanted The Star to be seen as "the teaching newspaper." In the last decades of the 20th century, The Star was known for bringing in graduates from top journalism schools to serve a stint in the trenches of local journalism in the Deep South. At the same time, the paper cultivated a deep bench of local writing talent, including locally-revered columnists such as George Smith.
Bragg, who grew up in the Possum Trot community and became known for heartbreaking feature stories about struggling Southerners, recalls the Star newsroom as a place where Harvard and Yale graduates worked side-by-side with “editors who were salt-of-the-earth smart.”
“What are the chances that a guy who wants to be a writer is born 20 miles away from one of the best teaching newspapers that has ever been,” Bragg said. “That's pretty lucky, and Brandy was the reason for that.”
Later Ayers developed an internship program with the University of Alabama, modeled on teaching hospitals, that brought graduate students to the newspaper to work.
"I think Brandy always had an interest in seeing that the talent that existed among students and working journalists was developed in the best possible way," said Felicia Mason, executive director of the Alabama Press Association.
Ayers often told the stories of his career himself, in books and in radio commentaries for National Public Radio. For many of his admirers, his star likely dimmed in 2018, when a former reporter came forward to say that in the 1970s, Ayers had spanked her against her will in the newsroom. Another reporter who asked not to be named came forward with a similar story, and Ayers later acknowledged a separate spanking incident in an interview with The Star.
“I’m really sorry that he’s gone,” said Veronica Pike Kennedy, one of the women who spoke out against Ayers at the time. “Despite his one big problem, and we know what that is, he did so much for small newspapers in the South.”
Kennedy said Ayers caused her emotional harm that lasted for years, and she said it was hard to reconcile that with “what he contributed to journalism.” One thing that would have helped, she said, never happened.
“There was never any kind of apology or anything like that,” she said.
Browder, the former congressman, said that outside the world of journalism, Ayers and his family did much for civic life in Anniston, contributing to local foundations and causes. Among other things Ayers was a founder of the Public Education Foundation of Anniston and one of the founding board members of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Now housed in Montgomery, the festival got its start in the Model City.
"He was a very intelligent man whose heart was firmly anchored in Anniston, Ala.,” Browder said.
The family’s statement said a memorial service would be announced later.