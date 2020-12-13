GUS IS GONE: After 'thorough analysis' of program, Auburn announces Malzahn is out as head coach

Auburn University announced this afternoon that Gus Malzahn is out as head football coach.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.
According to a news release, Auburn athletics director Allen Greene "recommended a change in the football team's leadership to Auburn President Jay Gogue after a 'thorough analysis' of the program." The news release promised a national search for a new coach.
"After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we've decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Greene was quoted as saying in a news release. "We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level."
Greene's recommendation was accepted by Gogue.
"Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity," Gogue said. "We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best."
Malzahn, 55, finished the third season of a seven-year contract that was signed in 2017 and was to pay him $49 million. He is guaranteed 75 percent of the money, which puts hits buyout at $21.45 million. According to the terms of his contract, half of that is due within 30 days.
In the news release, Greene said Malzahn will be paid for the remainder of his contract.
Auburn went 6-4 this season, including a 42-13 loss to rival Alabama and an embarrassing 30-22 loss at South Carolina, which was the Gamecocks' first win over the Tigers since joining the SEC.
In eight seasons at Auburn, Malzahn went 68-35, including 39-27 in the SEC. He led Auburn to the 2013 SEC championship and the BCS national title game where the Tigers lost to Florida State. Auburn also won the Western Division in 2017 before falling to Georgia in the SEC title game.
Although Malzahn went 3-5 against Alabama, it was the best record against the Crimson Tide by any league school in the past eight years. Under Malzahn, the Tigers also went 2-7 against rival Georgia and 3-5 against LSU.
All eight wins against Alabama, Georgia and LSU came at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers were 0-12 under Malzahn when playing at any of those three teams' home stadiums.