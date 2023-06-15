Guitar virtuoso Adrian Belew to play Mobile on June 19

There are guitar legends and there are guitar icons. Few can claim guitar virtuoso status. There will always be better and faster guitarists. Inventing new methods, however, has very few members in the club. Adrian Belew is a card carrying and founding member of that club. Adrian Belew, left, is touring with the Talking Heads' bassist Jerry Harrison on their "Remain In Light" tour that pulls into Mobile's Saenger Theatre on June 19th.