Guitar virtuoso Adrian Belew to play Mobile on June 19

There are guitar legends and there are guitar icons. Few can claim guitar virtuoso status. There will always be better and faster guitarists. Inventing new methods, however, has very few members in the club. Adrian Belew is a card carrying and founding member of that club.
Belew is best known for new techniques formed since his time as a teenager short on yet to be manufactured gear and long on imagination. He built his reputation as both a solo artist and accompanist.
He has played with luminaries such as Frank Zappa, Trent Reznor and David Bowie. Those names ring a redolent tone that serve as a flip chart for the last few decades of music excellence.
Some of his more famous work has been touring with Talking Heads. It's also the reason he is going on tour this year.
Belew is touring with the Talking Heads' bassist Jerry Harrison on their "Remain In Light" tour that pulls into Mobile's Saenger Theatre on June 19th. They will be coupled with Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade. The show will begin at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be bought at Ticketmaster.com.
Question: You’re touring with Jerry Harrison from Talking Heads? How did that come about?
Answer: It started a while back. Years ago when Jerry and I would meet on occasion, we would always talk about how great the tour was when we did the 1980 "Remain In Light" tour, and how it would be great to do that again. It seemed like it would never happen and then he produced two songs for a band, and we just have to join them. So that’s how it started. It's just gone from there.
At first we used to do just festivals, and that was fine, but you get a very short time to play. You get no sound check and usually you don’t play for maybe weeks at a time in between gigs. So you show up, you really haven’t seen each other for maybe four weeks and you hop on stage and play. Now it’s a day to day tour from one place to another and the band gets real tight, everybody’s really happy, great people working together here. No egos, no drama, so we’re just there to have the same fun that the audience is having.
Q: That’s great. Talking Heads has a lot of rich ground you could cover. Any plans to do other tours around any of their other albums?
A: Well, this tour does dip into some of the other material. We do the song "Psycho Killer." We do something from "Stop Making Sense," and we do one of Jerry’s personal songs, and one of mine as well, and then we do almost all of "Remain In Light." I think if this is to go forward, and it might, it would probably go forward in other parts of the world before anywhere else, because we can play the show in Japan and South America and Europe and everywhere really. But I don’t know if it's imminent as it’s a big animal to travel around the world with. I’m just happy we’re doing it here in the states. It’s doing exactly what I hoped it would do.
It’s making everybody feel good. That was my thought about it to begin with, these are times where not everybody feels all that good anymore and maybe we should have a band out there that makes you feel good.
Q: You have had quite the career, tons of accolades. What has been the best of all of this?
A: Well, there’s so many things I can point to, and so many people I’ve worked with who have meant so much to me. I think it's my solo work. When you reach 25 solo records that’s a big achievement and that really surprised and made me happy to know I had done that much work on my own. I play almost everything on all of those records, that’s one achievement. I think the other thing I always hoped I would do someday is maybe play with an orchestra. I was approached to come to Amsterdam and do it live and that took a year and a half to accomplish, but when it did it was a stunning thing for me. Scariest thing I’ve ever done.
The last thing I would put on that list is doing a Pixar film. I dreamed about doing something in the world of animation. I grew up on Bugs Bunny as my favorite pal, and so working 3 years with Pixar to make a short film 6 minutes long was an amazing thing to do. It won the Oscar that year so it doesn’t get much better.
Q: You mentioned Frank Zappa. People are still mystified by Frank Zappa. What was he really like?
A: I think he was a genius and not just a musical genius, which he was. I think Frank could hold his own with anyone as he did when he testified before Congress. I think he made them look silly. He was just really so endowed with a great mind and a great sense of humor. His music is totally its own. It doesn’t sound like anyone else and there’s so much of it because he was so prolific and has so many paths that it follows from his crazy kind of songs to his incredible instrumental things and everything in between. I was really happy to learn from him for a whole year.
I traveled on the plane next to him. I lived in his house for 2-3 months on the weekends to learn the material while we rehearsed. I think I got a big dose of Frank as a person and as a person I just loved him so much. He was not the person that people like to make him out to be. He was actually a very wonderful person, very generous to me and we had a lot of fun. I learned something from him everyday. Some of them were little, some of them were major, like how to play odd time signatures, how to mix a record, how to master a record, how to make a movie, how to travel around the world and be a first class musician. All that stuff in one year was like going to college so I always say I graduated from the school Zappa. No one else really taught me anything so I had to figure it out myself.
Q: I’m going touch on a couple other people you worked with. I think Trent Reznor is sorely underrated as a composer and all around mastermind.
A: I don’t think he’s underrated. I think he’s done really well and he’s definitely reached a lot of people, but in terms of what he does, maybe he’s not as appreciated as he should be. I think his production, the sounds he makes and the music he makes is pretty incredible. I was kind of on the edge every time I would go and work with him in the studio. He would just let me do whatever I wanted to do but he would put up a track and ask "Is there anything you would like to play and I’d say yes and go in and play five different things." But the process he was using, and his knowledge of it, and his ability to take those things and meld them into something else always amazed me. I have a lot of respect for Trent’s production and his music and live shows.
Q: I would love to see you keep going. What are your plans in the future?
A: My plan is to keep going. I don’t think I’m going to stop. I don’t have any reason to. I feel very good, I feel like I’m 37 not 73 and I have so many things I still want to do. This year is full so in terms of what to do next that would be next year. I have a few interesting items in the fire. I hope some of them work out but for the rest of this year I’ll be fulfilling things I’m already doing.
I’ll probably be working on the next solo record, which I’ve already started seven songs, but I think for next year maybe there will be something new and I’m hoping it will really happen. I have some ideas.
Q: I’d like to talk about your guitar playing, you’re a very innovative guitar player. Do you still strive to find more innovative things to come up with?
A: I do, especially when I’m in the studio. For the live performances it’s a little harder because in order to do the things I do that are different, it usually requires some gear and you can’t just take every piece of gear that you’ve ever had and play it through on tour. So sometimes the things can’t be replicated but whenever I’m working on new material I start electric ideas as well as writing the songs on an acoustic instrument because sometimes I’ll find a new sound. That happened on the last record. It was something I never knew you could do and no one else had done it and instantly I was writing a new song with that new technique. I keep pushing that boundary but I don’t think I’ll ever stop because I love sound and that’s really what separates me from some guitarists. I’m not really about the notes and how many notes you can play in 3 seconds. I’m really about the sounds and feel and the textures and taking the guitar to a place where someone else has never taken it.
Q: What can people coming to the show expect?
A: The idea behind the show is to do what we did in 1980 on the "Remain In Light" tour. I’ll just explain what I think that tour was as well as this one: It’s a show that makes you just feel really good. It’s joyful, you get happy during the show, you start dancing, by the end of the show you have a big smile on your face, and I think even if you don’t know all the Talking Heads material that still happens. I’ve never seen it fail yet, knock on wood, but that’s the reason to do it, this world right now needs something joyful and we’re trying to fill that role by doing this music that’s so beloved.
On top of that then you’re going to have Les Claypool and Sean Lennon doing their thing that is going to make the night even more special. I can’t wait to see them, who knows maybe I’ll play something with them. Maybe not, but either way I think you put those two things together it’s going to be quite an event.