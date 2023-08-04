GSCC biology students & instructors in research study funded by Gates

Eight biology students and their instructors are taking advantage of a study funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. McMillan Learning publishing company is conducting the research to study the most effective ways that Black, Latino, Indigenous and/or lower income students learn.
“This study is focused on evidence-based teaching,” said Susan King, a biology instructor at Gadsden State Community College.
The class will take place at the Centre campus of GSCC.
Evidence-based teaching refers to practices that research has shown to have had the greatest effect on learning. The method uses an online learning tool called Achieve. It is based on allowing the students to learn from scientific evidence rather than their personal judgment, traditions or other influences.
The study strives to measure the effectiveness of Achieve, which was created for students and instructors. The study will evaluate the impact of evidence-based teaching.
King is one of 40 college instructors across the nation participating in the study.
Students wanting to take part will fill out a background survey, complete an assessment of their knowledge of biology and keep a weekly log about their opinions regarding evidence-based teaching. In addition, they will take another survey that asks them to express their feelings about the class and how they feel they are learning by using the online learning tool.
The rewards for the students include receiving a $25 gift card for each survey and assessment they complete, and they will be compensated when taking part in a focus group. A $50 Amazon gift card will be given to those who complete 80 percent or more of their weekly logs.
To register for Biology 103 or other courses at Gadsden State, go to www.gadsdenstate.edu/register.