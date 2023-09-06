Group to host ‘baby shower’ for pregnant mothers struggling with drug addiction

The local chapter of a drug abuse prevention group is hosting a baby shower-type event Saturday to bring awareness to one of its programs.
The SAFE Care Program from the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) is an initiative that aids pregnant mothers who are dealing with substance misuse in building a safe and effective care plan during pregnancy to help minimize the baby’s exposure to opioids.
Through the Saturday event, ASAP plans to spread awareness of the SAFE Care Program to those who might need its services. Kicking off at 11 a.m. at the Oxford Civic Center, the group will serve free brunch, play games, offer door prizes and be giving away a stroller and car seat, according to ASAP Prevention Specialist LaTasha Aguirre.
The event will feature a mother who is currently a part of the program who will share her story with others. Aguirre said this mother is currently going through a rehab program in Birmingham and is in the process of working through the program to get custody of her baby. She said she wishes she had known about this program while she was pregnant so that perhaps she may have prevented some of what she is going through now, according to Aguirre.
“It’s really going to kind of speak to those who are kind of scared about getting the help, and all these stigmas and all these concerns that they might have to let them know that this is a safe environment,” Aguirre said. “We’re not DHR. We’re not law enforcement, but we are here to support you.”
Aguirre said ASAP invites everyone to come out, learn about the program, have some free food and have fun.