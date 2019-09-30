JACKSONVILLE — After Saturday's 52-33 upset loss at Austin Peay, Jacksonville State's John Grass is looking for more passion from his team.
Grass added that begins with him, and he started with his regular Monday news conference as he delivered a passionate opening statement that lasted nearly six minutes.
"Worst performance we've had in a long time," Grass said. "You can't just go on that one day — what I'm fixing to say is how we've played all year. I don't feel like we've played well yet, and that starts with me."
Grass compared his team to a "fattened calf … living off yesterday's laurels."
"We listen to media, we listen to fans, we listen to everybody talk about the OVC not being that good and how good we are and all those things," Grass said. "If you look at the last five years, we've won a lot of games here that were one-score games and played our butts off to win them.
"I don't feel like we've got that hunger right now. Austin Peay played with that hunger on Saturday."
Jacksonville State entered this season as the five-time Ohio Valley Conference champion, and the Gamecocks lost only one league game in that stretch — a 17-point loss at Southeast Missouri last season.
Now, JSU is 3-2 with an 0-1 mark in the conference. The Gamecocks lost convincingly at Southeastern Louisiana 35-14 in the opener and the 19-point loss at Austin Peay on Saturday. Of the three wins, JSU gave uneven efforts in beating Chattanooga 41-20, Eastern Washington 49-45 and North Alabama 30-12, all at home.
"Over a period of time when you listen to people tell you how good you are, and you win so many games, and we've won a lot of games, you get used to that 'Pat me on the back, yeah, we're pretty good.' You take it for granted," he said. "I say it all the time: Everybody has got good football players, everybody is well coached. The difference is that hunger."
How does Jacksonville State find that hunger?
"You look as a team to answer that every week," Grass said. "We've gotten to where every time we're having a hard time answering that. It's not just one thing. You can't point to just that or just this. It's not the gorilla sitting in the room.
"It's not easy to point out. It's all the little bitty things that add up to that. It goes back to that sense of urgency and that passion to have that sense of urgency. Some people have that naturally. Everybody has to cultivate that somehow."
Grass said that in an effort to find a solution, he plans to "shake things up" this week in practice. He promised physical practices.
That relates to the only statistics from Saturday's game he mentioned Monday:
Austin Peay outrushed JSU 246 yards to 62. Also, according to Grass, the Gamecocks missed 28 tackles. Also, the JSU linemen didn't get a "hat on hat" 42 times. Those are the number of instances JSU essentially missed a block, and Grass said that considering JSU ran 76 plays, that's a lot of instances.
"We'll be very physical in practice this week, for sure. We'll go back to that mentality," he said. "That's the way we built this program, and we're going to get back to the way we built it."
Grass added, "This is a very physical game, and you've got to have a fighter's mentality."
"This is not a soft game," he said. "It is not for soft people. It's for physically tough people. If you want to be subpar or mediocre, don't be physical. That's where we are right now. We're subpar."
The news conference lasted a little more than 20 minutes, and Grass spent much of it talking about Saturday's effort and answering questions about it.
He closed with this: "It's humiliating to represent our university the way we represented it Saturday, and that'll get fixed."