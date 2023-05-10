GRAND DAME: Nowakowski's grand slam helps lift JSU in ASUN tourney opener

Redshirt freshman Morgan Nowakowski slugged a grand slam in the sixth inning to help lift Jacksonville State to a 10-4 win over Austin Peay in the ASUN Conference softball tournament.
Playing on the campus of Stetson, which was eliminated Tuesday on the first day of the event, third-seeded JSU and seventh-seeded Austin Peay entered the sixth tied 4-4. The Gamecocks then broke out for six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Lindsey Richardson singled home Emma Jones, and with Brantly Bonds, pinch-runner Ella Pate and Lauren Hunt on base, Nowakowski cranked one over the right field fence to make it 9-4. Linley Tubbs followed with a solo homer to right to make it 10-4.
Wearing blue and purple ribbons in support of JSU head coach Jana McGinnis' daughter, Kinsey Lane McGinnis, who passed away Sunday, JSU improved to 31-20.
The Gamecocks will play again Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the double-elimination tournament against second-seeded Liberty (37-18), which got a bye through the first and second rounds.
What to know
--JSU has beaten Austin Peay in four of its last five conference tournaments including the 2018, 2019 and 2021 Ohio Valley Conference tournaments.
--Nowakowski went 2-for-3 with the grand slam, four RBIs and a hit-by-pitch. In the last 11 games, she has gone 14-for-33 with five walks. Her batting average has gone from .280 to .322.
--Jones was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. She has a nine-game hitting streak and is 9-for-14 in her last four games. She is now hitting .314, which is her best since she was at .385 four games into the season.
--Lindsey Richardson, a first-team all-ASUN performer, went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Holly Stewart was 2-for-4.
--Tubbs was 1-for-3 with the home run, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Her seven homers this season are second on the team to Richardson's eight.
--Lauren Hunt went 1-for-4 with two runs and a walk. Her best contribution came in the top of the first inning when she robbed Austin Peay's Macee Roberts of a home run. Racing back, she reached above the fence and caught the ball, stopping a sure homer.
Next up
--JSU and Liberty have not played each other this year, but the Gamecocks are familiar with Flame first baseman Megan Fortner, a third-team all-ASUN player. Fortner spent the previous three seasons at JSU. She is hitting .300 with eight homers and 28 RBIs.