'Good situation': Logan Smothers makes the most of last-minute start

JACKSONVILLE — When he rolled out of bed Saturday morning, Jacksonville State quarterback Logan Smothers had no idea he would start.
Neither did Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez. He planned to start Zion Webb, who ended up sidelined because of illness.
“Knowing an hour before the game all the sudden you’re the starter, that is a little different dynamic,” Rodriguez said. “So I thought he handled it well, and our guys offensively didn’t blink.”
Smothers certainly didn’t look like a guy who spent the week preparing to rotate in on Saturday when he completed 13 of 17 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown in the 49-3 win over East Tennessee State. He also carried the ball 14 times for 40 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
“I’ve always had the next man up mentality,” Smothers said. “So I just tried to stay ready in practice all week, and (when) the time comes, be ready.”
Things clicked into place for the Nebraska transfer during his third series with the offense when Smothers connected with Jamarye Joiner for a 22-yard gain on second down. Four plays later, Smothers hit receiver Sterling Galban, running uncovered across the middle of the field for a 23-yard touchdown.
After the game, Smothers seemed reluctant to discuss the win, the start or his future with the Gamecocks. The only question he showed genuine interest in discussing was his family. His mom, dad, two brothers and girlfriend were among the Jax State fans cheering him on during Saturday's game.
“Good to have them here, but just being able to play in front of them is awesome,” Smothers said.
Smothers attempted 51 career passes across 11 games at Nebraska. Rodriguez said that experience showed in the way he played Saturday.
“Logan showed enough today,” Rodriguez said. “And I thought so before, that hey, once he learns the offense, we’re going to have a pretty good situation here. Especially because we want to run the quarterback.”
Rodriguez has been vocal for the last month that he plans to play both Webb and Smothers this season. It’s possible that rotation flipped Saturday, but it’s unlikely to go away completely if Webb is healthy.
“I'm not one that subscribes to the theory of, 'Well, just play one,'” Rodriguez said. “I’ve rotated quarterbacks in series before on first down, second down, third down. It ain’t no different to me.”
Webb took the field briefly during the team’s fifth series. Rodriguez quickly pulled him in favor of Smothers after Webb drew a roughing-the-passer penalty when an ETSU defender landed on him. He finished with a single incompletion in his brief appearance.
“To his credit, he tried,” Rodriguez said. “Then he thought he felt better, so I put him in there, but you could tell he wasn’t the same.”
Rodriguez said the coaching staff knew that Webb was sick Thursday, but he seemed to bounce back early Friday before suffering a setback at night. Now, he will have most of a week to recover before Jax State heads to Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
“I think Zion is a competitor, too,” Rodriguez said. “I think he will have a good week of practice, but he couldn’t help it. I mean, he’s sick. He’s not faking it. He’s legitimately sick. I felt bad even looking at him out there. But like I said, it is good having competition.”