GoFundMe Drive ongoing for accident victims

Two GoFundMe fundraising campaigns have been established to aid three Ranburne teenagers who were seriously injured as the result of a car crash earlier this month in Bowden, Ga.
According to the information provided by GoFundMe, Makayla Hooks was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Hooks was airlifted to the hospital where she has undergone several surgical procedures and testing. She suffered from a broken pelvis, broken jaw, broken arm, a displaced femur. Hooks also sustained severe lacerations including on her liver.
The GoFundMe campaign for Hooks is titled, “Relief for Makayla Hooks.”
The Martin sisters (first names not provided) were on their way to a homecoming dance when the accident occurred. Both girls were sent to the hospital where one had to have surgery. The sisters had lost their father days prior to the accident and then lost their mother in the crash.
Two other fundraisers have also been established which might be of local interest.
The Siluria Cemetery in Oneonta dates back to the early 1800s.
Capt. Buel Blassingame Nabors, who fought in the War of 1812, is one of the known burials at Siluria.
Due to vandalism and natural deterioration, many of the markers are damaged or missing.
The fundraising campaign to assist with repairs and upkeep of the cemetery is titled “Saving Siluria Cemetery.”
Six-year-old Remy Kirk of Alabaster was recently diagnosed with DIPG, an inoperable tumor located on his brain stem and is currently in Birmingham’s Children's Hospital.
Friends of the family have established the “Remy Kirk Fund” to help Kirk’s parents, three older siblings and their extended family with bills and expenses.