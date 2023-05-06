Girls soccer: Jacksonville’s season ends with playoff loss to Westbrook Christian

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville girls matched up with a tough foe in the Class 4A state soccer quarterfinals. Westbrook Christian made the short trip from Gadsden to Jacksonville and defeated the Golden Eagles 2-0.
“We’ve had a very successful season, we’ve done very well,” Jacksonville coach Kimberly Darby said. “Quite a growing year for us, a lot of new players, but we came together and played as a family and worked hard and built each other up.
“Great season, I’ve got a great group of kids who worked really hard. Westbrook is a great team, one of the best in the state, much less in 4A.”
Westbrook came out aggressive on offense and kept the intensity throughout the 80-minute contest. With 32:00 on the clock in the first half, the Warriors cracked the scoreboard on a goal by Aislyn Godfrey.
The score remained 1-0 throughout the first half due in large part to Jacksonville’s senior goalkeeper Alexis Johnson standing as a wall between Westbrook shots and the net.
With a little over 11 minutes remaining in the first, Johnson stopped Westbrook’s Piper Beck from scoring. Beck attempted another shot on goal on the rebound, but Johnson made two impressive back-to-back saves.
“The seniors have been great,” Darby said. “I can’t say enough about our goalie, Alexis Johnson. Amazing, she made amazing saves today to hold the game, keep us in it. All throughout the season she’s done that.
“Vilma (Rios) back on the defense, she’s been a rock this year, an integral part of the team. Jordyn (Thomas) is a big hustler. We’ve been very fortunate.”
Westbrook’s defense stymied any offensive push for the Golden Eagles all game leading to the Warriors controlling the time of possession for the majority of play.
Godfrey found the back of the net again with 24:07 left in the second half, but she was offside. This held the game at 1-0 until the 10:27 mark when Ella Keene scored thanks to a corner kick to make it a 2-0 Westbrook advantage.
“Super exciting, the energy on the field with these ladies, it’s just non-stop,” Westbrook coach Jody Keene said. “Just can’t say enough of their focus and mental toughness to come through and go in after it.”
As time dwindled and the game in hand, the Warriors decided to do something special for senior Sarah Guffey who has been out for the season due to a leg injury.
With about two minutes left in regulation Guffey was subbed in to finish the match. Guffey was even able to take a shot that just missed.
“It was honestly the thrill of it and just getting to be back on the field,” Guffey said. “I haven’t been on the field for I think seven weeks now, maybe six. Technically, not supposed to put pressure on it for another two, but it’s killing me.
“This is my sport. I love it, and I love my team, so it just really felt good to be back out here, just play with them.”