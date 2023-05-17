GARDEN PRIDE: Spring Garden's season ends, but 'this team accomplished a lot'

OXFORD — Spring Garden’s softball season ended Wednesday with a 5-2 loss to Maplesville in the Class 1A state tournament.
The Panthers (21-15) fell in the opening round, won an elimination game and then lost to Maplesville, which placed them tied for fifth in 1A.
“Can’t really say anything negative,” Spring Garden coach Stephanie Steward said. “Getting to play the last day of the season, I think this team accomplished a lot this season. We’re very young, we’re replacing six seniors from last year.
“Super proud of them. They just have lots of grit about them. They don’t give up. There’s really nothing negative to say. They should be proud of the season we had.”
Spring Garden will graduate Madi Ham, Kayley Kirk, and Timmi Scogin with everyone else returning next season, including seven sophomores.
“Those girls, I’ve watched them play since they were little,” Steward said. “I’m looking forward to sitting in the outfield and watching them this summer, but I just know how much work they’ve put in since they were little. They play together, they’re all going to play together this summer.
“That’s just why, as a high school program, we can have the success we do is because of the work the dads put in and they put in the offseason. It’s exciting to have them coming back. They’re a special group.”
One of the sophomores, Avery Steward, got the start in the circle for the Panthers and pitched six innings. She gave up five runs on six hits, walked three, and struck out three.
Maggie Jarrett had the best game at the plate for Spring Garden as she went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Lilly McCain went 1-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI.
Maplesville came out hot in the bottom of the first to score two runs. Jaden McGee homered with a 2-2 count to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Lexi Smith then walked and stole second in the bottom of the third.
McGee went 3-for-3 batting, including the home run.
“Gave up two runs early,” Stephanie Steward said. “We just couldn’t put hits together. Kept popping the ball up a little bit, didn’t sit back on it. They just hit the ball, give them credit for that. We just couldn’t get anything going at the plate.”
McGee followed Smith with a single to center that moved Smith to third. McGee stole second to put runners in scoring position for the Red Devils. Molly Kate Smith then scored two runs on a double to center to give Maplesville a 4-0 advantage after three.
In the top of the fourth, Spring Garden got on the board. Kirk led off the inning with a double to center. She then advanced to third on a Helena Ingram single to center. Jarrett drove Kirk home with a single to left field to make it 4-1.
McGee led off the bottom of the fifth by reaching on an error and making it all the way to second base. She scored on a Molly Kate Smith single to right that gave the Red Devils a 5-1 lead.
In the top of the sixth, the Panthers continued to battle as they cut the Maplesville lead to three. McCain hit a solo home run over the fence in left center to make it 5-2.
In the top of the seventh, Spring Garden put runners on second and third, but the rally fizzled after that.
“I was proud of them, how they came back in that last inning,” Steward said. “Put some hits together. Lilly stepping up getting a home run, getting us a run back there.”
Steward is still interim head coach as Ann Welsh continues her battle with cancer. The two stood side-by-side after the game and were emotional reminiscing on the fight everyone put in to make this softball season special.
“It’s tough for me, I’m not going to lie,” Welsh said. “I do appreciate them being behind me and just playing hard because I hope they saw that I fight hard, so you know, I wanted the same for them.”
Steward shared similar feelings as Welsh and appreciates Welsh’s efforts to be there for the team as much as possible throughout the year.
“When you know she’s not feeling good and she comes to the games and she’s there. I mean, how could anybody complain?” Steward said. “When somebody got hurt they were like, ‘No, I’m playing. I’m good, I’m good.’ They’re all in, they’re team players for sure.”