Friends, family are invited to celebrate Kinsey McGinnis' life at Jax State on Tuesday

The McGinnis family will host a celebration of the life of Kinsey Lane McGinnis on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Kinsey McGinnis, the daughter of Jacksonville State softball coach Jana McGinnis, died Sunday at age 26. An announcement from the university said all friends and family are welcome to attend and that the McGinnis family "would love to visit with friends following the ceremony."
Kinsey McGinnis was born Dec. 16, 1996, to Russ and Jana McGinnis and suffered from Lissencephaly. According to the Cleveland Clinic, most children with lissencephaly will have problems with their development and may need help with daily tasks throughout their lives. According to the clinic's website, many children with lissencephaly don't live past 10 years old.
Jana McGinnis said she and Russ were told when Kinsey was born, she wouldn't live longer than two years.
Jana McGinnis said that Kinsey had suffered from pneumonia and had been in the intensive care unit for nine days.
Kinsey McGinnis has one sister, Payton McGinnis Rogers, who graduated from Jacksonville State University last week.