Former JSU volleyball coach Todd Garvey has a new job

Former Jacksonville State volleyball coach Todd Garvey has accepted a collegiate job relatively close to his hometown of Louisville.
Garvey was announced this afternoon as the new head volleyball coach at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, commonly known as IUPUI.
Garvey spent the past five seasons as Jax State's head coach, compiling a record of 103-39. His winning percentage of .725 is the best in school history, and the 49 wins his last two teams compiled is the best in a two-year period in program history.
Garvey told his players Tuesday that he was resigning and said he wished to be closer to home.
He added that if Jacksonville State was closer to home, he "could've seen myself staying for life."
Coaching indoor volleyball in the fall and beach volleyball in the spring at JSU meant recruiting was constant and left little time for Garvey to go home to Louisville.
"I've absolutely loved my time at JSU," he said. "For me, it's all about being closer to home and being in a bigger city. It'll be easier to spend more time around friends and family. JSU has been great to me — the players, the administration, everyone."
🗣 We have a new @IUPUIvball head coach. Please welcome Coach Garvey to the Jaguars' program.Story---> https://t.co/8RZ2LqZ9hD#HLVB #JagsROAR pic.twitter.com/nwCiL50tDA— IUPUI Jaguars (@IUPUIJaguars) February 3, 2023
JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said this week the school is searching for a new volleyball coach. That person will need to hit the ground running, as the beach volleyball season starts March 10-11 with three matches in the Huntingdon Bash in Montgomery.
The new JSU coach will get a chance to rebuild the program almost from the ground up. Eight of the 17 players on the 2022 roster went through Senior Night ceremonies, although three (Anna Nelson, Erin Carmichael and Marissa Gonzales) announced on social media they are in the transfer portal, where they could take advantage of their Covid bonus season. Redshirt sophomore Courtney Glotzbach announced on social media he has entered the portal as well.
In addition, both assistant coaching positions are open as well. McKenzie Rombach, a former JSU player, left the program after the season. Another assistant coach, Jordan Coomes, left the program for an assistant coaching job at Arkansas State just before the season, and rather than rush to find a replacement, Garvey's plan had been to wait until after the season to hire someone.
IUPUI is about a two-hour drive from Louisville, and Garvey will face a major rebuilding job. In the past four years, the team went 21-79 under Lindsey Froehlich, a former Alabama player whose contract was not renewed. The program went 9-55 in the NCAA Division I Horizon League.
This past season, IUPUI went 9-21, including 3-15 in the league, which was good for ninth out of 10 teams.
"This is a great day for our volleyball program," said Dr. Roderick Perry, the IUPUI athletics director. "I would like to welcome Coach Garvey to the IUPUI family. He brings a tremendous amount of successful Division I experience, as both a head and assistant coach.
"He is highly regarded around the country, and we look forward to him building on the previous tradition of success as we start to transform and compete for Horizon League championships."