Former federal building ready to make history again

Architect James Knox Taylor set out to make history when he was chosen to design Anniston’s new post office and U.S. courthouse in 1902.
The building at 12th and Noble Street is set to make history again as the city of Anniston prepares to transform a landmark structure into the next City Hall.
The city acquired the building as part of a land swap deal with the General Services Administration allowing a new federal courthouse to be built on the site of the former City Hall.
Acquiring the building brings a part of documented American history back to life.
The building’s place in local history became official in November 1976 when the U.S. Department of the Interior placed the building on the National Register of Historic Places. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s registry is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America's historical and archeological resources.
In the official nomination to the distinguished list, the building was deemed “significant” due to its place in politics and government along with its unique style of architecture.
The building was constructed over a period of two years, 1904-1906, from plans designed by Taylor, who was the supervising architect of the U.S. Treasury.
An extensive two-story addition on the rear of the building was constructed over a full basement in 1934 along with a full remodeling of the entire structure.
After the post office was given its own building at 11th and Quintard in 1962, extensive remodeling took place from 1963-1964.
According to documents filed to acquire the building’s formal historic status, it was originally designed with “a more Colonial style” with the original entrance steps still appearing on the plans as existing beneath the present steps.
“It was probably the result of the strong influence of the Alabama congressional delegation that the original design change was made and a more monumental building constructed,” the nominating documents state.
“The material, massing and wealth of ornamentation of the Federal Building bespeak Taylor’s effort to make a powerful architectural statement of the Federal government’s presence in Anniston,” the documents continue, adding the building serves as “an important visual anchor” for the city and the “most distinguished in Anniston.”
There are restrictions involved when working on a building that appears on the national register, but city officials say that was taken into consideration before the final decision was made to make the move.
“We understand the historical aspects of that building,” City Manager Steven Folks told The Anniston Star when the decision was formalized last year. “We know what we can’t move, what we can’t touch and before we even walked with the architect, he knew what we could do and what we can’t do. That’s been done.”
The U.S. Department of the Interior lists ten points as guidelines on rehabilitating a designated historic building and maintain its historic status. They are:
— A property shall be used for its historic purpose or be placed in a new use that requires minimal change to the defining characteristics of the building and its site and environment.
— The historic character of a property shall be retained and preserved. The removal of historic materials or alteration of features and spaces that characterize a property shall be avoided.
— Each property shall be recognized as a physical record of its time, place, and use. Changes that create a false sense of historical development, such as adding conjectural features or architectural elements from other buildings, shall not be undertaken.
— Most properties change over time; those changes that have acquired historic significance in their own right shall be retained and preserved.
— Distinctive features, finishes, and construction techniques or examples of craftsmanship that characterize a historic property shall be preserved.
— Deteriorated historic features shall be repaired rather than replaced. Where the severity of deterioration requires replacement of a distinctive feature, the new feature shall match the old in design, color, texture, and other visual qualities and, where possible, materials. Replacement of missing features shall be substantiated by documentary, physical, or pictorial evidence.
— Chemical or physical treatments, such as sandblasting, that cause damage to historic materials shall not be used. The surface cleaning of structures, if appropriate, shall be undertaken using the gentlest means possible.
— Significant archeological resources affected by a project shall be protected and preserved. If such resources must be disturbed, mitigation measures shall be undertaken.
— New additions, exterior alterations or related new construction shall not destroy historic materials that characterize the property. The new work shall be differentiated from the old and shall be compatible with the massing, size, scale and architectural features to protect the historic integrity of the property and its environment.
— New additions and adjacent or related new construction shall be undertaken in such a manner that if removed in the future, the essential form and integrity of the historic property and its environment would be unimpaired.