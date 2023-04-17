Former Anniston High basketball player killed in shooting

Anniston Police are asking for help in their investigation of a shooting Saturday night which resulted in the death of a former Anniston High School standout basketball player.
The APD is reporting at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday patrol officers went to the 4500 block of McClellan Boulevard in response to a shooting.
The unidentified 21-year-old Black male who was driving the vehicle involved told officers he and his friend were shot while traveling north on McClelland Boulevard.
The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries.
His passenger, 19-year-old Troy Hall of Anniston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hall was a member of the Bulldogs’ basketball program for four years playing power forward and a member of the 2021 state championship team.
“Today our hearts are saddened by his death, but he will forever be remembered for his warm smile and outstanding personality,” Anniston High basketball coach Torry Brown posted to the team’s social media site early Monday. “Troy was a son, brother, friend and teammate to many and will always be a part of our Anniston High School basketball family.”
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at (256) 240-4000.