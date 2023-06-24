Former Anniston city manager completes cancer treatments

Kent Davis always kept his chin up during his 31-year career in the Navy.
The 60-year-old retired rear admiral strove to do the same in other jobs he’s held, including his current one as the seventh commissioner of Veterans Affairs for the state of Alabama.
Recently, though, when the former Anniston resident and his wife, Lisa, waited for a doctor to enter a medical office and deliver the outcome of six months’ worth of his cancer treatments, he was so nervous he could not look up.
Then Lisa spoke as the doctor entered, giving him hope: “You’re smiling, and that must mean good news.”
Davis was relieved when he heard the doctor say the treatments had worked. He realized at that moment that his fight with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was over, at least for now.
“I saw the doctor smiling,” Davis said, “and I got choked up. It was a huge relief, but I know I am not out of the woods yet.”
(Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma requires patients to be monitored on a regular basis, and sometimes they must take more treatments if the cancer returns.)
Davis lived in Anniston from 2006 until 2017. He had been transferred from duty at the Pentagon and sent to work at the Center for Domestic Preparedness at McClellan. When he arrived, he served as senior legal counsel and then deputy superintendent at the Homeland Security training facility there. In 2016, he retired from the military and took a job as Anniston’s city attorney and its city manager through 2017.
Regarding his battle with cancer, Davis said it challenged him physically, mostly on the days after he had chemo. Despite working during the treatments, at times fatigue forced him to take off a day or so.
“I think the main worry I had during the entire six months was not my survival, but that my illness would overburden my staff and my family,” Davis said.
Now that the treatments are finished, he is appreciative for the support both gave him.
Brig. Gen. Jeff Newton, commissioner of operations and chief of staff at the state veterans department, said Davis “would let nothing get in the way of taking care of our veterans. His ‘family’ at the headquarters would fill in the gaps when he was getting medical treatments. We all pitched in to help.”
Lisa understood the struggle completely. She is a retired Navy lieutenant commander who overcame her own battle with breast cancer a few years ago. Davis said he appreciated his wife’s patience and understanding, and the encouragement from his son and daughter, both college students.
The office of commissioner of veterans affairs comes with a major set of responsibilities. The person in that job oversees the agency’s operations, coordinates mission execution, and oversees the 1,200 state and contract employees in 70 facilities throughout Alabama. Davis manages an annual agency budget of over $190 million and the state benefits and services for about 400,000 Alabama veterans and their families.
Davis says his service in the Navy took him to Somalia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Kuwait and other hot spots around the world. Since the cancer is Davis’s second — he had surgery for prostate cancer in 2019 — he has paid more attention to the studies about his past toxic environments. He now has even more empathy for the thousands of military personnel members who are sick from toxins. He’s been exposed to burn pits and oil fields in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, just as other military personnel have.
“In the world of veteran affairs, there are discoveries being made about our exposures to chemicals that were toxic, and we had no idea,” he said. For example, one material, “an aqueous film-forming foam,” has been found to be carcinogenic and has exposed veterans to that risk because of its use to put out fires on military ships and airplanes.
“A lot has been discovered after the facts, especially with the PACT Act that passed last fall,” Davis said. “Science is evolving, and the trend is in finding out some things we did in the past that turned out to be not so good.”
Davis was referring to the non-partisan Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act that President Joe Biden signed in November of last year. It will provide funds that allow scientists and doctors to learn more about the effect toxins have had on veterans and offer care to them.
Regardless of Davis’ diagnosis in January of this year and prior cancer, he said that entering military service in 1985 was the best career decision he’d ever made.
“I’ve had it pretty good,” he said. “Many give their life in service. Many are wounded in combat. Some are suffering from physical problems and invisible, psychological wounds. I see these veterans daily and talk to them. Just about every veteran says the same thing, ‘I would not have traded my military service for anything.’”
Besides the military allowing him to financially support his family, Davis said his service has taught him self-discipline and has helped him understand the importance of teamwork and how to handle pressure.
“You learn in the military not to freak out but to handle high-stress situations,” he said.
Davis has learned, firsthand, the hardships that spouses, parents and other family members have when their loved one is away from home. After 9/11, Lisa was called back for more military service.
“We had an 18-month-old daughter, and I was Mr. Mom,” he said. “I kept the home fires burning, fed the baby and did it all. I learned to appreciate what military families go through when their loved one says, ‘I’ll see you in six months to a year.’”
His own bout with cancer has resulted in his department’s institutional awareness of the need to teach veterans how to get ahead of the stress they face — to teach them “resilience training,” which is learning to expect hardships and to apply learned coping skills.
“We have not been good to preempt stress and teach veterans to say, ‘OK, I am in over my head psychologically’ because help is available. We think we must be tough and handle everything.”
The Chamber of Commerce in Montgomery and the Veterans Agency has a seminar planned soon for resilience training. Likely, Davis will have new stories to share with them.
Davis has kept in touch with many of his Anniston friends throughout the years through social media and visits.
“I miss all the folks in Anniston and Calhoun County,” he said.