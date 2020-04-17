Forecasters again predict severe weather for Alabama on Sunday

Sunday’s weather likely won’t be as severe as it was last weekend, forecasters said, but people in northeastern Alabama should still be prepared when it hits.
Jason Holmes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Calera, said Northeast Alabama is under a “slight” risk for severe weather such as tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and quarter-sized hail.
Holmes predicted showers and thunderstorms, which could cause hail, for Sunday morning. During Sunday afternoon and evening, he said, tornadoes and damaging winds are possible.
He said he’s expecting Northeast Alabama to see up to 3 inches of rain Sunday. During last weekend’s storm, he said, the area saw up to 5 inches.
“Hopefully, we can get away with not having as much rain,” Holmes said.
Forecasters before March 12 placed Northeast Alabama in the “moderate risk area,” the second-highest of the weather service’s five risk levels for severe weather. Holmes said Central Alabama saw 17 tornadoes, mainly in the north, but Northeast Alabama saw little damage.
He said meteorologists on Friday were more concerned about how the weather will affect areas south of Interstate 20, such as Alexander City, Clanton and Montgomery, but forecasts change, especially in the spring.
“We can’t rule it out,” Holmes said of the possibility of severe weather. “It’s April, so it’s that time of year.”
Holmes said it’s important for people to have plans in place ahead of any severe weather. He said everyone should know beforehand where they’ll take shelter. If not a basement, he said, people should go in a room on the lowest level of a building with no walls outside or go to a public storm shelter.
“Storms move very fast ... When warnings are issued, you may only have a couple of minutes to take action,” Holmes said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Holmes said, the focus should be on seeking shelter during severe weather. If possible, he urged, people at public storm shelters should use protective gear such as masks and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
“The threat of a tornado is much more imminent and life-threatening than catching the virus,” Holmes said.