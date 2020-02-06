Flood warning, school delays as storms continue to pour over Alabama; JSU delays classes until 10 a.m.

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Snow may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.