Flood warning, school delays as storms continue to pour over Alabama; JSU delays classes until 10 a.m.

Heavy rain and storms have led to a flood warning and delayed school starts this morning for much of Northeast Alabama.
The National Weather Service office in Calera, near Birmingham, issued a flash flood warning at 6:32 a.m., saying that up to 3 inches of rain had fallen across the region overnight, with heavy thunderstorms expected to bring even more this morning.
The warning described the threat as flooding of "small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas."
The warning is set to expire at 9:30 a.m. It covers all or portions of Calhoun, Cleburne, Clay, Talladega, St. Clair and Randolph counties, as well as Chilton, Shelby and Coosa counties.
Myles Chamblee of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said there had been no reports of storm damage in the area this morning, though he noted that could change as daylight arrives.
Most schools in the area have delayed the start of classes today by two hours as storms push through the region, according to emergency managers.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency announced delayed starts just after 5 a.m. today for Anniston, Calhoun County, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont public school districts. The Donoho School notified parents of a two-hour delay at about 6:30 a.m. and Sacred Heart in Anniston is also on a two-hour delay according to a 7 a.m, message from the EMA. Schools in Talladega and St. Clair counties began announcing delays on Wednesday afternoon.
Jacksonville State University will delay classes until 10 a.m., according to a social media message from the university.
A tornado watch remains in effect across the region through 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, and a flash flood watch continues through 6 p.m.
Storms overnight led to tornado warnings in the northwestern edge of Calhoun County near Glencoe, and in Etowah, Cleburne, Clay and Randolph counties, according to the weather service.
This story will be updated.