FLEET FEET: A look inside JSU all-time single-season base stealer Emma Jones' big year

JACKSONVILLE — The most significant moment in Jacksonville State's win at Samford on Tuesday was an otherwise non-descript play in the third inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, JSU's Emma Jones led off with a single. She then accepted a protective glove from assistant coach Julie Boland for her left hand, and after crouching low enough that she could absent-mindedly brush the infield dirt with her right hand, she took off for second base. She was far enough ahead of the throw that by the time the ball arrived, she already had finished her slide and was ready to get up.
Super easy, barely an inconvenience.
"I love it," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "She's fast, she's smart, and she takes a lot of pride in how she runs the bases."
That one stolen base hardly decided Jacksonville State's 8-4 victory, but it marked her 32nd successful steal of the season, which broke a 30-year-old school record. Lisa Smith set JSU's previous single-season mark with 31 stolen bases in 1993, which was the year before current head coach Jana McGinnis took over the Gamecocks’ program.
Anna Chisolm set the school record for the most stolen bases in JSU's Division I era with 24 in 2017, and Jones, a former all-state shortstop at White Plains, blew past that record more than two weeks ago against Queens.
Her 32 stolen bases lead the ASUN Conference and rank 12th in the nation. She stole her first base this season in the first inning of the first game, but the 32nd one may have been the most impressive one yet.
It came against Samford catcher Logan Champion, who ranks third in the nation in throwing out runners stealing. She has thrown out 19 runners this season. Just the previous inning, she threw out JSU's Sidney Wagnon, who's no slouch in the speed department.
Jones’ best stat may be her percentage. Her 32 steals came out of only 33 attempts. The only catcher to get Jones was Queens’ Caroline Johnson, who caught her in the sixth inning of a 4-0 JSU win.
"Emma is the first player I've had who I trust as much as I do," McGinnis said. "I trust her, and she knows the game. She always has the green light, and she knows what will be the best time to steal."
McGinnis said that Jones knows when to hold up and give the hitter a chance to swing away. For example, if the team's RBI leader, Lindsey Richardson, is at the plate, Jones will be more cautious.
McGinnis added that she doesn't take off the green light, but at times when she's coaching third base, she'll point to her head and shout across the diamond, "Be smart right here."
Jones, a junior, spent her first two seasons at Appalachian State, where she was a good base stealer but not as prolific as she is now. She appeared in 73 games there and stole 18 bases out of 19 attempts.
The career record for steals at JSU belongs to Chisolm, who had 65 during 2016-19. With a senior year similar to this season, Jones has a chance to top that mark, too.
Another potential record for Jones? She has 45 runs, which are second in the ASUN to Eastern Kentucky's Vianna Barron, who has 46. The JSU school record is 63, which belongs to Jones’ softball coach at White Plains, Rachel Countryman Ford.
"Most times when Emma gets on base, she's going to score, and part of it is her base-running," McGinnis said. "Her base-running puts a lot of pressure on opposing teams."