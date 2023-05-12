FENCE BUSTERS: Reeves, Maners keep leading the JSU homer parade

JACKSONVILLE — T.J. Reeves swears he isn't having a power-hitting contest with teammate Mason Maners.
They hit back-to-back in the Jacksonville State baseball batting order, with Maners third and Reeves fourth, and it isn't unusual to see them hit homers in bunches. They've both homered in the same game three times this season, and in two other instances, when one hit a homer, the other hit one in the next game.
But they haven't done anything like they did Friday night in a 12-5 win over Central Arkansas.
Maners homered in the first inning with a solo shot, and Reeves followed with two-run homer in the third. Maners got another solo blast in the seventh, but Reeves offered checkmate in the eighth. Not only did he homer, but it was a grand slam — his second of the season.
"I think we feed off each other, that energy," Reeves said. "We both push each other to be great. He's a great guy, and I love him. He's doing his thing out here."
They weren't the only ones slugging Friday night. Leadoff batter Bear Madliak hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning for a homer. Right-hander Derrick Jackson Jr. hit one out to the opposite field.
The last time JSU hit as many as six homers was 2019 when they hit a half-dozen in a 20-2 win at UT Martin.
JSU nearly had a seventh. Carson Crowe drilled a shot to right field that was well over the fence and initially ruled a homer. The call eventually was overturned and ruled foul. A replay of the drive appeared to show it did indeed go foul.
Reeves said it may have helped that JSU didn't have a mid-week game this week. All effort was toward Central Arkansas.
"All week in practice, we've been focusing on our plan of what we're going to do today, and we came through with it," Reeves said.
So far, Reeves leads the team with 13 homers, which ranks eighth in the ASUN Conference. Maners is right behind at 12. The last time JSU had two guys combine for that many homers was 2019 when Nic Gaddis had 14 and Alex Strachan added 11.
And there's still two weeks left in the season.
"We're pushing each other, and it's made me so much better of a ball player this year," Maners said.
With all the homers, though JSU may owe relief pitcher Will Baker a large part of the victory. Starting pitcher AJ Causey threw 89 pitches in four innings and came out with JSU leading only 6-5.
Baker (4-2) replaced him and went four innings. He didn't give up a run while allowing two hits and two walks and striking out two. That was his longest and most successful outing of the season. It also duplicated what he did in a Friday night win at Liberty last week, as he came out of the bullpen to work three innings and give JSU a chance to stretch its lead.
"He's just so confident," JSU coach Jim Case said. "He wants the ball in his hand, and he came out into a situation where things were unsettled, and it just settled. With all of the offense we had, if he doesn't come in and do that, who knows what happens."
What to know
—Reeves’ career high in homers was eight a year ago. Maners hit four last season but additional size and experience has made him a bigger home run threat. He was 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs, while Reeves was 2-for-5 with six RBIs.
—Madliak was 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs, the home run and one RBI.
—Javon Hernandez, the ASUN's leading hitter, was 2-for-4 with an RBI. He's now hitting .414.
Who said
—Maners on his power at the plate: "When I was recruited here, I was a slap hitter, bunter who would find a way on base. Same for last year, I only had four home runs, but I've been consistently getting stronger, and I've gained probably 25 pounds since I first got here on campus."
—Maners on the six home runs by JSU: "It was electric. We just feed off each other so much, so seeing one home run after another, we just pile on the energy and keep it rolling like a snowball. It's just so exciting. It just kills Central Arkansas’ momentum. They're a really good team, super scrappy, so to have those big innings, it really shuts them down."
—Case on JSU honoring its seniors before Saturday's game: "Our focus is going to be coming out and trying to win the series, but at the same time, we want to recognize people who have been part of our program — will always be part of our program — and this is their last go-round."
Next up
—JSU (23-25, 16-9 ASUN) will host Central Arkansas (21-27, 12-13) at 6 p.m. This is the Gamecocks’ next-to-last home game, and the team will honor its seniors beforehand.