FEEL THE STING: Oxford Yellow Jackets dispatch Cullman to clinch spot in state finals

OXFORD -- Oxford steam rolled Cullman in two games Thursday to clinch a spot in the state championship series for the first time since 2012.
The Yellow Jackets sailed to an 11-0 win in the opener of the best-of-3 series and then outfought the Bearcats 5-3 in the second game. Oxford (37-6) will face Spanish Fort (29-17), which beat Stanhope Elmore two games to one in the other state semifinal series.
The Class 6A state finals series will be best-of-3, and Game 1 will be Tuesday at Choccolocco Park at 4 p.m. Games 2 and 3 will be Wednesday at Jim Case Stadium at Jacksonville State at 10 a.m.
“Proud of our guys,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “Nothing unites a community more than success in athletics, and you saw that tonight.”
To make it even sweeter, the Yellow Jackets clinched their semifinal victory on Bud McCarty Field where many of the Oxford faithful have seen the Jackets win over the years. The games were played at McCarty Field instead of Choccolocco Park, which had a conflict -- it's hosting the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament this week.
“I just feel like we’re having a blast,” Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison said. “We’re just having fun, we’re not putting too much pressure on ourselves, and we’re going out there and we’re playing our game.”
Oxford dominated Game 1 with a run-rule victory over the Bearcats, thanks to a pitching showcase by the commanding left-hander Harrison, who threw all five innings. He gave up only one hit and that came in the top of the first. He struck out nine batters, and did not give up a walk.
“Well, when you go out there and you have a defense like I have behind me, it makes me really confident and know that I can throw a bunch of strikes,” Harrison said. “My defense is going to make plays behind me. That takes a lot of pressure off of me, so I got a pretty good defense behind me.”
Game 2 was much more of a battle between the two squads.
“The difference there in the second game, I thought we hammered and got one on their No. 1 pitcher (Tucker) Cagle,” Brooks said. “He’s lefty. He’s been undefeated in the playoffs, and our left-handed hitters kind of went right at him. We got up 3-0, you know at some point they’re going to make some sort of run.
“Kind of like basketball, when you go up 18 you know they’re going to make a run. Adding one in the sixth inning was probably the biggest difference. Answering back after they put two up, I thought that was huge.”
Oxford’s run to the finals has been impressive to say the least. The Yellow Jackets have not lost a game in the state tournament, including four that were shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
“That’s something as a coach, it’s very tough to go undefeated through the playoffs,” Brooks said. “I got to keep them grounded, and I’ve got to be a good leader because what if we do get beat? They haven’t gotten beat in a while, so I’ve got to prepare if we do to kind of get them back to neutral.
“You don’t want them too high, don’t want too low, you don’t want them too cocky and loose, and you don’t want them too tight and nervous either. As a head coach, you try to get them right there at neutral and everybody performs their best at neutral.”
Oxford took down Cullman 11-0 in game 1 in the best of three series Thursday.
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison threw a shoutout in game 1 with Oxford beating Cullman 11-0.
Oxford's Nick Richardson digs out a hit in the first inning of game 1 against Cullman.
Cullman's Paxton Ponder turns a double play in the first inning of game 1.
Oxford 's Trace Adams beats the throw at home to score in game 1 against Cullman.
Oxford's Drew McCormick dives for the plate beating the tag and scoring against Cullman.
Oxford's Carter Johnson bangs a line drive for a base hit in game 1 against Cullman,
Oxford 's Nick Richardson celebrates scoring a run against Cullman.
Oxford's Carter Johnson lines his second hit in game 1 against Cullman,
Carter Johnson celebrates with teammates after scoring against Cullman.
Oxford head caoch Wes Brooks heads to the dugout between innings.
In Game 1, Oxford cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the second with bases loaded. Forrest Heacock was walked with no one out for the first run of the game to cross home. After the walk, it was all Oxford.
Tide Gann rolled a grounder to third with bases loaded when a fielder’s choice at home was dropped by Cullman, which allowed another run to score. Nick Richardson drove in two runs on a single to right with one out following the Gann grounder.
Peyton Watts knocked in a run on an RBI line drive to center, then Carter Johnson ripped an RBI single to left. The six-run inning gave Oxford a commanding early lead.
In the bottom of the third, Gann hit a double down the left field line to score two more runs to give the Yellow Jackets an 8-0 advantage.
Oxford loaded the bases again in the bottom of the fourth before Trace Adams was hit by a pitch to score another run. Heacock followed Adams with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored the 10th run of the game. The final run scored came thanks to Drew McCormick hitting an RBI line drive to left.
Game 2 forced Oxford to be the “visiting” team which meant it would get to bat first. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of batting first by scoring the first run early. Watts doubled to right before Johnson scored him on another double down the right field line.
Neither team scored in the second, but with bases loaded the Yellow Jackets struck again. Heacock produced another RBI on the night with a single to right. Bases were still loaded when Harrison hit a grounder to second. One run scored as Harrison was thrown out at first. Oxford led 3-0 after three innings.
In the first two innings, Cullman loaded the bases to no avail as Watts and the Oxford defense were able to get out of the jams with unharmed.
Johnson reached first on a single to left in the top of the fourth before moving to second on a passed ball. Sam Robertson drove Johnson in with an RBI single to left to grant Oxford a 4-0 lead.
Cullman added two base runners in the bottom of the fourth, and took advantage this time around. Cody Jones hit an RBI single to left with one out to score the first run of the series for the Bearcats.
Another run crossed home for Cullman on a wild pitch to cut Oxford’s lead to 4-2 heading to the top of the fifth. After a scoreless top half by Oxford, momentum shifted when Cullman’s Zane Watwood hit a solo home run that ricocheted off of the scoreboard in left field. The homer whittled Oxford’s advantage to 4-3 heading to the top of the sixth.
With runners on second and third and one out, Oxford got an insurance run when Robertson hit a deep fly ball to left that was enough to score Richardson from third. The score held at 5-3 as Johnson closed out the game on the mound for the Yellow Jackets.
“It’s just awesome,” Johnson said. “Watching what our team has done throughout the year, and just all the hard work is paying off and we’re not done. It just goes to show, when you trust your defense and if you find ways on base, you’re going to be unstoppable really. Clean baseball.”
The first game of the championship series at Choccolocco Park will be on Signature Field at the facility. It just so happens that Signature Field is the usual home field of the Yellow Jackets.
“We’re pumped about that,” Harrison said. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time, stars have aligned. God’s given us this opportunity to be where we’re at, so we’re just going to try to make the most of it.”