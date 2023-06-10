‘Feast Day of the Sacred Heart of Jesus’ scheduled for June 17

Members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will be busy in the week leading up to Saturday, June 17.
For the third year in a row, members of Sacred Heart will hold a kermés, a fair that raises money for a church. The public is invited.
“I look forward to it every year,” said Laura Pratt, the office manager for the parish. “The kermés is a great opportunity for our parish community to be together.”
Kermés is derived from the German word “Kirche” (German for “church”) and “messe (“mass”).
The money raised will go toward the ongoing construction of the new Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Life Center.
The church, which has 700 registered families, has a large Hispanic membership, with about 400 who attend mass regularly. About 1,000 members attend mass in total.
Sacred Heart’s Rev. John McDonald explained each Catholic parish observes the third Friday of June as a feast day for the patron saint of the church.
On the Friday before the kermés, the members at Sacred Heart will celebrate a mass followed by a pot-luck style meal that McDonald compared to a Protestant church’s homecoming.
“The next day, we are open to the public to celebrate for our parish and our community,” McDonald said. “We remember who we are and pray together.”
He said the one message he hopes the community understands is that the Sacred Heart parish strives for unity among all people, no matter their language or culture.
“We welcome people to our parish fair to experience the beauty, diversity and happiness of our Catholic community and invite others to break bread with us,” he said.
At the fair, most of the food will be prepared by the parish’s Hispanic members.
“The dishes will be prepared from scratch,” said Pratt. Two of her favorite dishes are empanadas, which are small pies stuffed with meat, onions and peppers; and taquitos (or flautas), which are tightly rolled tortillas stuffed with meat or cheese.
Also on Saturday, the Knights of Columbus, a fraternal Catholic men’s group, will host a fish fry.
The church is preparing an area for children’s games, and many door prizes will be raffled off, such as a TV, an air fryer and gift cards from donors, including Mexico Lindo. A deejay will play music, and dancing is likely to break out among some of the Hispanic members, accord to Pratt.
The kermés starts at 10 a.m. and ends when the food runs out. Visitors are asked to enter from Greenbrier-Dear Road and park in the front or north side of the main building. The events will be held in tents set up between the main building and the family life center.
“We welcome others to celebrate our parish and our faith community. To encourage others to love God and following his teachings,” the Rev. McDonald said.
The times for regularly scheduled mass services at Sacred Heart are at 5 p.m. Saturdays, and at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sundays. The mass at 1 p.m. is in Spanish. The church is located at 1301 Golden Springs Road.