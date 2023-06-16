Family, colleagues dedicate heart lab at RMC in memory of doctor

Everyone remembers Dr. Bonner’s laugh.
That audible exclamation mark of joy was on many minds Friday morning at Regional Medical Center as friends, family and colleagues gathered to remember cardiologist Dr. Dennis Bonner.
Fittingly, the point of the gathering on RMC’s fourth floor was to dedicate a new nuclear cardiopulmonary lab in his memory.
Bonner, who delivered warmth and care at the Anniston hospital for 26 years, died of COVID-19 in January 2021 at the age of 63. It was the height of the pandemic.
Over 50 people lined the halls outside the NCP unit to hear stories about Bonner’s life and personality and skill as a medical doctor.
Dr. Almena Free, vice president of medical affairs, said everyone loved the man.
“I’ve known Dr. Bonner since I was here in ’96 and just to hear that laugh, ‘Ha hoo hoo,’ coming down the hall it was amazing. He took me under his wing, he taught me a lot of things — he was always so giving and loving,” Free said, as everyone laughed along at her attempt to mimic Bonner’s laugh.
Free said to dedicate the NCP lab in his memory is only a fraction of what ought to be done.
“If we could give him the whole hospital we would — but we still hear his laugh as we go down the halls, we can hear him laughing, it’s very good, the doctors truly, truly, truly loved Dr. Bonner. And whatever we can do to honor him, we will,” Free said.
Vanessa Bonner, Bonner’s widow, welcomed everyone to the dedication.
“Dennis lives with us and I get so many phone calls from former patients and text messages saying, ‘Thank you, we miss him, can you help me find another doctor,’ they’re grieving,” Mrs. Bonner said.
She said that the dedication gave her a sense of closure for her late husband.
“I can’t speak for the rest of you but it’s a closure for me. This has been one of most difficult, difficult grief I have ever been through in my life and when I tell you my heart was broken,” Mrs. Bonner said. “But I know that he is all right and his work was not in vain and he was a man of character. Yes, he had a laugh but he had such compassion and care for people.”
One of the doctor’s colleagues, Dr. Osita Onyekwere, said he had met Bonner in 1995. They had a softening influence on people, he said.
“As you can imagine in cardiology there are some people with big egos — maybe not as much as surgeons,” Onyekwere said, to a chorus of laughter.
“I am so grateful to have known him all these years, so grateful to have known his family, especially Miss Vanessa,” Onyekwere said.
Dr. John Nwogu said every time he talks about Bonner he gets emotional.
“So just follow me, Dr. Bonner, he’s special to me, because he was my partner, good friend, good college, every day I came to work, the first thing I listened to was that laughter, once I hear him him laugh it doesn’t matter what difficulty I’m having, I feel that the day is gonna go well,” Nwogu said.
“I can be here, Dr. Bonner is in the cath lab and I hear that laughter, ‘Dr. Bonner is in the house’ and everything is going to go well,” he said.
“I still miss him everyday,” Nwogu said.
Lagina Fillingim, RMC Foundation director, said it meant a great deal to have Bonner’s family and his RMC family attend the dedication.
An ultrasound machine was on display that was purchased with donations in Bonner’s memory, Fillingim said.
“For our hospital as a whole and our community it means a great deal to his family and all of us, his RMC family, to see you here,” Fillingim said.