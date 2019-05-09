A local family appealed to the public for help on Thursday finding their missing brother, whose bus skipped his stop in Anniston on April 20.
Jerry Freeman, 60, was last seen May 3 by police walking south along Interstate 75 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Freeman hadn’t seen his family here in years, according to his brothers and sister, who spoke at a televised news conference Thursday morning outside Anniston’s Multimodal Station. Freeman, who has special needs, had been homeless for years, but a social worker had helped him get into an apartment in recent years. His sister, Ann McGuire, said family members went without hearing from him for nearly 14 years before tracking him down through the internet.
He was heading back to Anniston for the funeral of another brother, and his siblings were looking forward to reuniting.
“We were just beside ourselves, because we found him. We thought he might have passed, but he’s still alive,” his brother, David Freeman, said.
McGuire was waiting to meet his brother at the Multimodal Station. But the bus never stopped.
Freeman’s siblings said he called them once after the bus passed Anniston, but believe the battery on his phone has since died. Authorities last tracked his phone April 21 in Decatur, Ga., they said
“He was really getting frustrated because he couldn’t understand what was going on or what they were doing,” David Freeman said.
Family members said at the news conference that the bus’ driver had skipped the Anniston stop because she was short on time to reach Atlanta. Two other passengers were left at the Anniston station waiting to board, the family said.
McGuire said her brother’s luggage, including his medication, was sent to his family.
Crystal Booker, a spokesperson for Greyhound, said in an emailed statement that the company is providing the information it has to local authorities. She also said that the company’s records show the bus arriving in Anniston at 8:30 a.m. and leaving at 8:42 a.m., having made its scheduled stop.
“We are unsure as to why Mr. Freeman did not disembark at this time,” Booker wrote.
City Councilman Ben Little was with the family at the news conference and was the first to speak, giving the outlines of Jerry Freeman’s story. Family members credited Little as being a great help.
David Freeman said it’s been a rough couple of weeks for their family, but they are confident that Freeman will make it back to them.
“He’s a survivor,” David Freeman said.
Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally contributed reporting to this story.