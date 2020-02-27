Empty beds, fake hospital: I toured Anniston’s would-be COVID-19 quarantine dorm. I feel fine.

If COVID-19 patients had arrived in Anniston this week, each would have lived in a room with a single bed, a TV, a coffee pot and a minifridge. It’s like a little hotel room.
It’s Thursday afternoon and I’m standing in one of those rooms, in the very building the Center for Domestic Preparedness set aside to receive coronavirus patients, back when housing them here was in the plan.
There’s no one here except me, Star photographer Stephen Gross, CDP spokesman Richard Brewer, and down the hallway, some of the housekeeping staff. A vacuum cleaner stands in one hallway, a mop-bucket in the other. Nobody here is wearing a mask.
“No,” Brewer said when I called him earlier Thursday to again ask if coronavirus patients are anywhere on the CDP site. “No COVID-19 patients. Emphatically, no.”
I’m here to see for myself. I didn’t come at the request of CDP officials. In fact, I spent much of Thursday morning wheedling and arguing for a chance to get in. Since Saturday, this building is the only thing some folks in Calhoun County seem to be able to think about.
Tony Russell, superintendent of the Center for Domestic Preparedness at McClellan answers questions about the CDP and its aborted role in the coronavirus response.
Tony Russell, superintendent of the Center for Domestic Preparedness at McClellan answers questions about the CDP and its aborted role in the coronavirus response.
The interior of Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
Students watch as they wait their turn to work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
Students watch as they wait their turn to work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
Students watch as they wait their turn to work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
An instructor oversees as students work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
An instructor oversees as students work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
An instructor oversees as students work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
An instructor oversees as students work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
Students go to work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
Students wait their turn to work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
Students wait their turn to work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
Students during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
Students work on a dummy patient during a highly infectious disease training course at Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
An instructor teaches students during a Health Care Leadership course at the Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The interior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the CDP dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The interior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the CDP dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The interior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the CDP dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The interior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The interior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The interior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The exterior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the CDP dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The exterior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the CDP dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The exterior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the CDP dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The exterior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The exterior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
The exterior of some of the CDP dorms during a tour of the dorms and Noble Training Facility at McClellan.
No-brainer
CDP is one of the places first responders come to train to deal with infectious disease outbreaks like MERS, Ebola and so on. It’s federal property. To someone at a federal department like HHS, sending them here might seem like a no-brainer.
But some folks just can’t get over this CDP dormitory and what happened over the weekend. Facebook is alive with stories of helicopters landing at Fort McClellan, bringing disease patients. Of nearby hotels filling with soldiers and federal employees, here to work the crisis. Of buses arriving, full of soldiers.
“We are being lied to!” reads a letter from a reader that crossed my desk here at The Star. “The Covid19 patients are already here! Do not be fooled.”
Hey, it’s hard to believe what a government tells you about something that’s behind a fence, watched by guards and available only to people with proper ID, and that’s what most of the CDP is even on a normal day. It’s especially hard to believe after a public relations blow-up like the one the city saw over the weekend.
A peek inside
So I asked CDP officials to let me behind the gate, and into the building that would have housed the coronavirus patients.
It’s one of several three-story dormitories on a campus surrounded by a black fence near Berman Road at McClellan. Guards in black uniforms, with badges embroidered on black vests, have to wave you in. A digital sign in front of the front office reads “Thank You for Your Service.”
Parked around the buildings are cars with license plates from Florida, Georgia and more distant states. There are trainees here now, perhaps ironically, for classes on infectious disease. Deeper inside the complex, white school buses wait in a parking lot. CDP officials later say they’re there to take students from the dorms to class.
The would-be COVID-19 dorm — CDP officials, citing security reasons, ask me not to give you the building number — is empty. There’s no medical equipment in the halls. It smells nice-hotel clean. There’s a vending machine that sells Monster Energy drinks and a high-ceilinged day room with a big flat-screen TV. The Disney Channel is on.
No one is here but us.
“It’s business as usual,” CDP superintendent Tony Russell tells me later in a sit-down at his office. It’s a tough interview, because there’s not that much he seems able to say. Only HHS can say whether they’ll consider Anniston again in the future. Russell can talk only about his operation: no COVID-19 patients here, and training’s back to normal.
No mask needed
Anniston city officials have dealt with the rumor mill, too. In fact, city spokesman Jackson Hodges posted a video to Facebook earlier this week dedicated just to rumor control.
Yes, local hotels hosted lots of federal workers this week, Hodges told me in a phone interview. That’s normal, he said, because of workers at Anniston Army Depot. Soldiers were here because of National Guard training held last week — training announced by the Calhoun County EMA, which warned about the sounds of artillery fire in a Feb. 17 social media post. Helicopters in the area could have been part of that training, he said. Local firefighters also did helicopter rescue training at McClellan this week, according to a video Hodges posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
Back at CDP, I didn’t ask to tour the former Noble Army hospital, where the CDP maintains a realistic emergency room and simulated infectious disease ward where trainees can practice responding to mass-casualty events. Brewer takes us there anyway. On past tours of the CDP, it’s often been the place where photographers get their best shots.
I’ve never been here when there wasn’t some sort of exercise going on. Normally it’s a beehive of simulated hospital activity. On Thursday, it’s quiet, with classes going on in waiting rooms and lecture halls and instructors chatting in the hallway. Nobody is wearing a mask.
Upstairs, we find a hallway full of students in protective suits, gazing into a room where some other students are treating a mannequin-like simulated patient. Instructors stand with them, without masks or protective suits.
Instructor Robye Burns tells me they’re training to treat patients with Ebola. This wing of the hospital was built for that training, she said, but it’s not fit for treating actual patients.
Where the CDP has rooms with glass doors, a real infectious disease wing would have pressurized rooms. Some of the equipment on the floor is out-of-date, just there for simulation, plugged into outlets that aren’t wired for electricity. Turn the handle on some of these faucets, and nothing comes out.
“We don’t even have running water,” she said.
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.