EMA continuously prepares for the worst

There are only five staff members of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency — an agency that has existed in its current form for only a decade — but those five members are shouldered with the responsibility of “connecting the dots” when it comes to the lives and properties of 118,000 residents.
EMA director Myles Chamblee shared some of the behind-the-scenes work of the agency he leads during a presentation to the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Military and Security Affairs Committee during a luncheon Tuesday afternoon.
“Most people don’t know what the EMA does,” Chamblee said. “We are charged with developing and overseeing the emergency management programs in Calhoun County. We coordinate, collaborate, communicate and have to be competent in all we do.”
Chamblee said the agency can partner with other entities — giving them access to thousands of personnel — and are currently working with the Calhoun County schools on an abridged emergency response training course “giving students who want to be nurses some skills on how to respond if something happens.”
He said the EMA provides the effort to streamline the contact points for any disaster issues by ensuring all the local government agencies have what they require and volunteer efforts are vetted and directed to where they can be of the most assistance.”
“All disasters are local,” Chamblee said. “We do not take over. We support the local jurisdictions in their efforts before, during and after a disaster. We don’t write their plans for them. It is their plan and responsibility but we will do exercises and drills to test their plans to make any changes that might be needed.”
Chamblee said the EMA also helps those jurisdictions and residents affected make contact with available relief and recovery programs.
“We don’t actually provide all of that, but we connect the dots for them,” he said.
Chamblee also mapped out how the EMA responds to the potential of severe weather.
“When we have a moderate risk 48 hours out, it becomes red-letter day planning,” he said. “We begin sending an email out, usually twice a day, to schools and agencies about the information we are getting from the weather service and try to decipher what the possible impact to Calhoun County is.”
There is also a coordinated conference call among agencies “that includes the discussion of the potential of delaying or canceling schools.”
“We start preparing the Emergency Operations Center in Jacksonville and begin pre-planning for search and rescue teams in Oxford, Anniston and Jacksonville — mostly the fire departments,” Chamblee said. “The day of the watch is when we pull the trigger.”
Chamblee said that should the worst happen the EMA holds the responsibility for alerts and warnings for the county.
To sign up for EMA mobile alerts, visit the website at calhounema.org.