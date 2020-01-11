EDITORIAL: Statistics show dramatic drop in Anniston crime

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Damaging winds with some storms. High 72F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.