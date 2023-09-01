East Tennessee State at Jax State: game outlook, TV information, prediction

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State hosts East Tennessee State on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (1-0, 1-0 Conference USA) vs. East Tennessee State (0-0, 0-0 Southern Conference).
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Burgess-Snow Field (24,000)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Huntsville)
Four-down territory
1. Third-down dominance: Last week, Jax State held Texas-El Paso to 3 of 12 on third down, which is 25 percent. Only 16 teams in the FCS were worse last season on third down than an ETSU program that converted 30.9 percent of the time. ETSU was better on the defensive side, winning third down 60 percent of the time. That might not be good enough to stop the Gamecocks. They converted 7 of 16 times, 44 percent, on third down.
2. Full circle: Last week’s hero, safety Jeremiah Harris, is the only Gamecock on the roster who played when Jax State faced ETSU in the 2018 FCS playoffs. Harris, then a redshirt freshman, recorded a single tackle in Jax State’s 34-27 victory.
3. One of the big boys now: Jax State’s starting offensive lineman weighs 299 pounds on average. That’s a 15.3 pound advantage over ETSU’s projected starting offensive line. That’s not an advantage the Gamecocks will hold often this season.
4. Looking for the running backs: Jax State running backs Ron Wiggins and Malik Jackson were targeted six total times Saturday and finished with three catches for 40 yards. Over an 11-game pace the running backs would finish with 33 receptions and 440 yards. That’s well ahead of where the running back room finished last year when backs caught 22 passes for 257 yards in the 11-game season.
Key matchup
JSU passers vs. ETSU secondary: Nine of ETSU’s opponents last year threw for at least 200 yards, and four of those crossed the 300-yard mark. Jax State isn’t going to be known for its passing attack under Rich Rodriguez, but the Gamecocks need better than last week’s 10-of-20 for 67 yards. Jax State threw for more than 200 yards only twice last season. That’s a recipe that needs to change this season, and if not now, when?
By the numbers
3: Jax State is up three in turnover margin after forcing three last week. That ties UMass for the FBS lead in both turnovers forced and the overall margin after last week's games. ETSU finished last season plus-two in turnover margin.
4: Jax State only received four penalties last week. That’s right in line with the 2022 average of 4.3 penalties a game. Only eight FBS teams and 11 FCS teams were penalized less.
0: Jax State’s offense failed to gain at least 20 yards on a single play for the first time under Rodriguez. The Gamecocks averaged 5.4 such plays per game last season. Losses to Tulsa and Southeastern Louisiana were the only times Jax State failed to record at least four such explosive plays in a game.
Prediction
Last week was about making history, but this week should be about taking care of business. Jax State might not be a fully formed FBS team yet, but ETSU is a team the 2022 Gamecocks would have beaten handily.
Jacksonville State 34, East Tennessee State 17