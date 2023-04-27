Drug abuse prevention group to offer car washes to military

A drug abuse prevention group based in Anniston is hosting an event that will offer military service members and their families a free car wash.
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention will provide the washes to anyone with a military ID at Raindrop Car Wash in Oxford, 41 Larry Gardner Drive, on May 2, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Reservists, veterans, spouses, active duty need only show the ID to serve as a ticket.
The event is part of ASAP’s “Operation Home” initiative that supports the military and their families. According to drug abuse prevention specialist Chandy Gordon, statistics showed that four in 10 veterans in the United States struggled with illicit drug abuse in 2020. Furthermore, seven in 10 struggled with alcohol and one in eight struggled with both drugs and alcohol together.
“The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention's mission for the Operation Home Campaign is to provide service members, veterans and their families with Education and support needed to reduce the occurrence of substance misuse amongst these individuals,” Gordon stated in an email. “With events like this one, not only do we get to educate by handing out materials but we also get to give back and show we really care.”
ASAP is co-sponsoring the event with Raindrop Car Wash, as the prevention group will pay for the first 100 car washes, while the facility will pay for another 100 directly after.