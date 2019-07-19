Drivers trapped, cars crash on flooded roads, officials say

Drivers were stranded on flooded roads this morning, after sustained heavy rain dumped inches of water on Calhoun County.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning this morning for parts of Calhoun County as heavy rain pounded the area.
According to the warning, at 10:21 a.m., thunderstorms producing heavy rain were causing street flooding in the area, with flash flooding expected to begin shortly.
Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said that flooding was widespread in Anniston’s downtown on Friday morning.
Barton wrote in a text message a few minutes later that the emergency ramp at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center had flooded; that cars had reportedly become trapped on flooded roads with people inside; that someone had wrecked into a creek; and at least two wrecks had occurred, one on U.S. 78 and another on Interstate 20.
The warning, directed at southwestern Calhoun County, is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Area where flooding was expected include Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Fort McClellan, Saks, Weaver, Ohatchee, Hobson City, Oxford Lake, Blue Mountain, Bynum, Alexandria, Neely Henry Lake, Anniston Army Depot, Choccolocco, Dearmanville and Sulphur Springs.
Video and photos posted on social media late in the morning showed submerged homes, lawns and streets as runoff backed up in one Saks neighborhood.
“We’re trying to incorporate the I-20 corridor,” said Alex Sizemore, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Calera. He said the area between Alexandria and Anniston was most severely affected.
Sizemore said rain was pouring at about 2-3 inches per hour during the storm, which he said hasn’t moved from the area since about 8 a.m.
“Reports of flooding in Anniston tipped the bucket for us,” he said.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring, according to the warning statement. People in the warned area should move to higher ground immediately, the warning said, and residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Barton said the best strategy is to use common sense and avoid flooded areas.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” he said.
Sizemore said the storm may lose energy but develop more storms on its periphery in other counties later in the day.
“Hopefully the trend for Calhoun will peak and trend down through the afternoon,” he said. “Right now it seems like it wants to pick on Calhoun early.”
This story will be updated.