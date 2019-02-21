JACKSONVILLE -- Seven years ago, while Brewer was winning a state girls basketball championship in Birmingham, a group of girls cheered from the stands, holding up signs that read things like "Future No. 12" or "Future No. 3."
McCarley Northway, then in fifth grade, held up one of those signs, "Future No. 42," for her sister Riley, who wore that number when she was an all-state player on that 2012 championship squad.
On Thursday, it was McCarley wearing No. 42 and helping carry Brewer back to Birmingham for the Final Four, as Riley watched from the stands. Brewer beat rival Scottsboro 56-47 wo win the Class 5A girls Northeast Regional. McCarley Northway scored a team-high 16 points, including 14 in the second half, and took home the regional MVP award -- an honor her sister won four times. She also had team highes in rebounds (seven) and assists (three).
"When she was here, they went to state four years, and me being a little girl growing up watching her and those teams and them having a great time, I wanted that with my best friends," Northway said in the postgame news conference. She started to choke up, as he began, "Being a senior on this team ...," as she trailed off.
The coach of Brewer's past regional championship squads, Ricky Allen, attended Thursday's game as well, and Andrews mentioned him immediately after the win.
"I guess this is continuing a legacy," Andrew said, as he relaxed in his chair. "Coach Allen left big shoes to fill. I didn't want to be the one to let it go down."
To get to this moment, Brewer (23-9) had to overcome Scottsboro (23-10), which beat the Patriots two out of three times this year leading up to Thursday.
Andrews said he designed a game plan around Northway, a 5-foot-11 senior to be in the middle of the floor. He wanted Scottsboro to choose whether to let her drive inside or pass the ball out to the Brewer shooters. In the first half, she had two points as Brewer made five of six from behind the arc. In the second half, Scottsboro locked down the passing lanes, and Northway immediately took advantage, scoring 10 in the third quarter.
"I think she was a little bit more aggressive with it in the second half," Andrews said. "Sometimes we get a little too unselfish."
Northway said that she tried to play more aggressively, especially after a timeout in which she said Andrews "chewed me a little bit," although he claimed he "aggressively encouraged."
"OK," Northway conceded, "he aggressively encouraged me to be more aggressive in scoring and more aggressive in shooting."
Brewer trailed 25-23 at halftime, but Northway hit a 3-pointer less than a minute into the third quarter, and Brewer never trailed again.
Still, it was hardly Northway alone who won this one:
--In the closing seconds of the third quarter with Brewer up by four, Scottsboro was driving for a layup to trim it to two, but the Patriots' Hannah Graves got run over to draw a charge. Later, with Brewer still up by four, she got a hand on the ball of a Scottsboro player driving in the lane. That created a turnover.
--Later, Brewer beat the press and got a shot at a layup. The shot missed, but eighth-grader Hope West grabbed the rebound from a Scottsboro player and put it in for a basket, drew a foul and made the foul shot. That pushed a four-point lead to seven.
--Leisha Steger scored nine points, with all coming in the first half as Scottsboro worked to keep Northway out of the lane.
--Jacie Andrews, daughter of the coach, nailed a back-breaking 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter. That put Brewer up by 10 and appeared to take some of the steam out of Scottsboro.
Andrews finished with 12 points and made all four of her foul shots. She also made the play that had Brewer supporters talking. After a Northway basket in the fourth quarter, Scottsboro routinely tried to in-bound the ball but Andrews took it away and made a layup.
She did not join Northway and teammate Leisha Steger on the all-tournament team, but she definitely had supporters who wore Brewer red, white and blue.
"She's always level-headed. She makes the right passes, she makes her free throws ... she's our point guard," Northway said emphatically.
This will be Brewer's first trip to the Final Four in 2014 when Riley Northway was a senior.
"I remember watching those teams go to state and win state," Steger said. "It just means everything to go back."