Donna Barton: A rare medical condition didn’t stop Leiden Rounds from finishing college on time

Leiden Rounds, of Wedowee, was only 5-months old when she underwent open-heart surgery to repair cardiac abnormalities. There would be many more doctor visits, hospital stays and surgical procedures over the next two decades. Surgeries that would involve her toes, wrist, shoulder, knee and hip. There was even an operation to remove her appendix because it was on the wrong side of her body.
During her middle-school years, Leiden experienced severe aches and discomfort that went far beyond typical growing pains. It was her orthodontist who first raised the possibility of a condition called VACTERL association due to aberrations he saw with her jaw and palate.
“It was similar to something he had seen with another patient,” said Delinda Garcia, Leiden’s mother.
A referral to a geneticist at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta resulted in the official diagnosis. “That was the beginning of the pediatric orthopedic specialist revolving door for us,” Delinda said.
VACTERL association is so named because it involves Vertebral defects, Anal atresia, Cardiac issues, Trachea-Esophageal fistula, Renal anomalies and Limb abnormalities. It is very rare.
Leiden didn’t let the diagnosis stop her from the activities she loved such as archery or cheerleading. Being a “flier” (the cheerleader at the top of a formation) caused her a great deal of wrist pain, but she dealt with it.
Until she couldn’t anymore.
While her surgeon didn’t tell her to stop cheering, he did indicate it would be for the best.
“I was crushed,” Leiden remembers. “That was the first time I really missed out on something I loved doing.”
Wrist issues also caused her to limit her involvement with archery.
“I could not pull a bow back,” she said. “But I was still able to stay on the team and help coach the younger archers. I’m thankful for that.”
If Leiden wanted to participate in something even remotely precarious, she’d find ways to mitigate the risk.
“I love ice skating,” she said. “But I don’t let myself get too cocky. I do a few laps holding onto the boards until I feel confident.”
She also loves tubing on the lake and feels that as long as she’s physically able to do it, she will.
Delinda credits her daughter with knowing what her body can handle.
“I wanted her to be a child as much as possible so I was her medical advocate,” she said. “But I also knew she eventually needed to be her own advocate.”
After high school, Leiden was accepted at Samford University where she studied Exercise Science, with the idea of pursuing a career as a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.
She sounds like a doctor when discussing her previous surgeries. Such as her wrist surgery that was due to a “triangular fibrocartilage complex tear and elongated ulna,” she said. Or the operation to stop her shoulder from dislocating. “The capsule was too large to hold the head of my humerus so the surgeon tightened the joint.” And her knee surgery: “I had my plica removed since that could be the cause for all the subluxations.”
She’s also undergone multiple hip surgeries with the most intense taking place during a summer break from Samford.
“That surgery was no joke!” Leiden said.
It required surgeons to break her pelvis in three places around the acetabulum (socket of the pelvis where the ball of the femur rests). It was a two-part surgery.
“The first was easy,” Leiden said. “I was up and moving within five days.”
But the second operation “was horrible,” she said. “I can’t compare the pain to anything I’ve ever felt.”
Despite the intense recovery and what she called “brutal” physical therapy, Leiden never wavered in her determination to finish college on time.
And that she did.
In April she graduated from Samford and is now enrolled at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee.
“They have a Doctor of Physical Therapy program that is brand new,” Leiden said. “I’m so excited and thankful for the opportunity to be part of it.”
It was at some point during her time at Samford when Leiden decided on a career change, switching from pre-med to pre-physical therapy.
She’s not sure what area she’ll pursue when she’s finished. Maybe pediatrics. While working at a physical therapy clinic last year, she loved when children came in.
“It made my day,” she said. “To see the therapist engage them in exercises.”
She’s also tossed around the idea of working with professional athletes.
“I mean, they’re basically large children,” she said with a laugh.
Whatever she decides to do, Leiden knows she’s on the right career path. Back when she was in high school, receiving physical therapy following one of her surgeries, she took a Snapchat photo with the caption: “Maybe PT will be my Plan B.”
On the day she officially changed her major, that picture came up in her Snapchat memories.
