Dogs treated during their summer days

Mackenzie and Stephen Corbin have a heart for dogs and cupcakes. The owners of Mad Hatter Cupcakes in Jacksonville are recognizing the customary dog days of summer by providing dogs a treat and taking donations to help them.
On Saturday, July 29, Mad Hatter is adding two flavors of cupcakes to its menu for dogs, a peanut butter/banana and a peanut butter/carob cupcake. On that day, it will also be collecting donations for the League for Animal Welfare.
The Corbins were motivated to help the league because its former director and current CEO, Heather Wilson, is reopening the nonprofit on Tuesday, Aug. 1, after the facility located at 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road had been closed in May for remodeling.
“The league gave us our sweet babies a sweet, nine-year-old corgi mix named Roxie and a four-year-old lab-hound mix named Richter,” Mackenzie said.
The Corbins ask customers not to bring dogs inside the shop except for a service dog. They may, however, bring them and leash them to the outside patio furniture.
Wilson appreciates the donations and asks those visiting the shop to take the donations there or, after the fundraiser is over, to bring them to the League for Animal Welfare facility.
“We can always use Purina brand cat-and-dog foods, non-clumping cat litter and basic cleaning supplies,” she said.
Mackenzie added that the specialty cupcake shop is also helping by accepting collars and money. The bakery will give a 20 percent discount to the cupcakes sold that Saturday.
Wilson and League for Animal Welfare’s new director, Patricia Britton, also appreciate those who have helped renovate their facility.
During the closure, 11 members of the Church of the Highlands helped the League by planting flowers on the grounds, painting, repairing cabinet doors and cleaning.
After the League for Animal Welfare opens, it will accept dogs and cats but with a cap on the numbers. It will keep up to 10 cats and 20 dogs, and as it adopts them out, it will replace them.
Those wishing to adopt a pet will pay an adoption fee, which includes the animals being spayed or neutered and vaccinated for parvo and distemper.
“(Those interested in adoption) should come in and fill out an adoption paper,” Wilson said. “If approved, (they can) pick up their animal the following week.”
The first 20 guests at Mad Hatter will receive a Mad Hatter doggy bag.
Those wishing to contact the league after Aug. 1 should visit “The Real League for Animal Welfare” on Facebook, call 256-403-6905 or the League for Animal Welfare website, LeagueforAnimalsWelfare.com.