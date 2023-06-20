Distracted driving law passes

Around 3,000 people die in motor vehicle accidents every year in the U.S. related to distracted driving, according to figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Spurred by that loss, and in the hope of preventing more, Alabama Rep. Randy Wood (R-Anniston) says he and Sen. Jabo Waggoner set out to complete Sen. K. L. Brown’s bill that would prohibit motorists from using cellular devices while operating a vehicle.
“K. L. Brown started it four years ago; he didn’t run this time. I could tell he was really passionate about this bill, so I picked it up, but I knew it was also good legislation,” Wood said.
“The number one thing, it saves lives. If we can get people to obey it, it’s just like seat belts in a car,” he said.
Senate Bill 301 — which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Wednesday — will allow law enforcement to issue a ticket to drivers who are observed holding their phones or any electronic device at all after the first year of the law’s implementation, according to Lt. Falon Hurst of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Hurst said during the first year, officers will only issue warnings for this offense.
However, in an amendment added by the House, drivers cannot be pulled over and cited just for holding an electronic device. There must be other circumstances or offenses along with the distracted driving for it to be a citable offense.
Past laws prevented motorists from texting and driving with the exception of finding a contact’s number or putting an address into the phone’s GPS, Hurst said. However, it was extremely difficult to prove the officer observed that a person was indeed texting while an officer is going down the road.
“This one will make it a little bit easier because if your phone is in your hand period, you know,” Hurst said. “Most of those tickets come from when we’re sitting at a red light watching you texting.”
Hurst said the fact that these tickets were notoriously difficult to write in the past likely contributed to the overall rise in cell phone-related distracted driving in recent history. He said that the tickets were so difficult to prove and “so prolific, everyone is doing it.”
“We wouldn’t be able to get to any calls if we stopped everybody who was texting,” Hurst said.
According to the Cambridge Mobile Telematics 2022 US Distracted Driving Report, there was a 30.3 percent increase in phone use while driving since 2020, and that Americans spend an average of 1:38 minutes on their cell phone for every hour that they’re driving.
This creates dangerous situations for all motorists on the road. In fact, Pam Howard, of Jacksonville, said after 10 years of riding all around the state of Alabama, she gave up riding her beloved motorcycle because there were too many distracted drivers on the road.
“I know that many will see this [law] as an inconvenience, but I also know this will make everyone on the road safer,” Howard said. “ People believe they can keep their focus on the road and on their phone, but it has been proven not to be true.”
Howard said she stopped riding after multiple incidents of motorists “drifting toward her” while looking down at their phones.
“It was a risk I had no control over, so I decided to make the safe choice. Riding isn't fun if you are afraid,” Howard said.
Howard and Wood both said that vehicle manufacturers are now making cars safer with the use of voice commands and Bluetooth capabilities built into them. If a phone conversation can’t wait, Howard says to use your car’s speakers to do the work for you.
Wood said he gained support for the bill from an unlikely source. He said one of his constituents changed his mind and switched his “against” vote to “for” after driving into Montgomery from south Alabama and three separate motorists ran him off the road.
Wood said others who had opposed the bill as it was being drawn up may have been worried about a degree of government overreach.
“I really don’t know what most of the issues were. I think the majority of them, they just didn’t like being told what to do,” Wood said. “And I can understand that, but also we have to worry about saving lives.”
Wood said all of the work he and Waggoner did on the bill will be worth it if it saves even one life.