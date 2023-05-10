Disabled veteran has a passion for biking

Oxford High School 2008 graduate Steven Blake Bryant managed to avoid being injured in Iraq while driving an 18-wheel transport vehicle for the U.S. Army, but didn’t have the same good fortune after returning home.
During his stint in Iraq in 2009, Bryant said, he transported everything from ammunition to equipment to soldiers.
After returning home to Oxford, he joined the 2025th Army National Guard while he worked at the Honda plant in Lincoln.
Seven years ago Bryant bought a motorcycle. One day in 2014, after riding with friends to Cheaha State Park, the group headed back when Bryant and another rider wrecked on the way down the mountain.
“I wasn’t in pain,” Bryant said, “but I knew I had messed up. I took out my phone and called a rider who had gone ahead.”
The friend returned and asked Bryant, who was not moving, why he was lying on the side of the road and why he was so calm.
Bryan was not moving because he couldn’t and he knew he might be paralyzed.
“He didn’t realize the injury was as serious as it was,” Bryant said.
Bryant and the other wrecked biker were taken by helicopter to the University Hospital in Birmingham. Bryant was in surgery for a spinal injury that confirmed his fears. He would be paralyzed for life from the chest down.
His friend had a head injury and a split femur but eventually recovered.
Currently, Bryant, who is fully disabled, still enjoys life with loving wife, Shanda, and a handsome 11-year-old son, Kerrigan.
Bryant still rides, but uses a handbike that provides neck support and allows him to use his hands and arms to propel him forward.
Bryant has moved forward, too, in his education. Two years ago he earned a degree in business management from Jacksonville State University.
After the accident and surgery, he has been left with numbness, burning and tingling from his hips down. He said his spinal cord is not completely severed and can feel some things. He has accepted that he will never walk.
During his journey as a handicapped person, Bryant has found a passion for riding his handbike. His arms and upper chest are strong because of the progress he’s made, and he has gained strength also with a stationary handcycle combined with a virtual software program that allows him to ride indoors. On other days, he drives himself to the Ladiga Trail to ride.
“I love my Chief Ladiga Trail days,” he said.
In 2017, Bryant traveled to compete in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the following year, he traveled to Orlando, Fla., sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
“I did pretty well as a novice athlete and as a veteran learning new skills and new sports,” Bryant said. “I signed up for five different activities.”
Daily, Bryant arises, drives Shanda and Kerrigan to work and school, respectively, and helps around the house. In the future, he hopes to find a bike-related career and earn a degree in engineering or manufacturing.
At Oxford High, Bryant, who has a gregarious personality, competed in track and field; he had always been physically active. However, his main problem now is not having the same type of camaraderie with friends he had when he was in the military.
“I want to see more people in wheelchairs do things on scooters and bikes,” he said, and he hopes to do something more in the future to help those who are handicapped. He is a member of the Southeast Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association.
“When I competed,” he said, “my participation sparked my interest in adaptive sports.”
Shanda said that, despite the tragedy that occurred in her husband’s life, they have adapted and have looked at the benefits.
“He gets to bike,” she said, “and we get to spend more time together. We do the sports together, and we get to be present with our child more than other couples.”
Bryant said he could not function well without Shanda and calls her his pit crew,
“She sets me up for rides, does the heavy lifting and brings me my gear,” he said. “Also, she is a great wife and mother.”