DETHRONED: JSU knocks off defending national champion Ole Miss with big offensive night

JACKSONVILLE — Ole Miss was king of the college baseball world a year ago, winning the College World Series, but on Tuesday night, Jacksonville State ruled the Rebels with a 10-6 victory.
Ole Miss (14-3) is ranked No. 3 in the nation, which makes them JSU's highest ranked victim since 2019 when the Gamecocks beat then-No. 8 Georgia at Jim Case Stadium.
"What did we have to lose? Just come out and play hard, have fun and it paid off tonight," said JSU second baseman Javon Hernandez, who had four hits in the win.
Facing a difficult pre-conference schedule, the Gamecocks have six games against Southeastern Conference teams, losing four of them. After a season-opening win over Georgia, they fell twice to the Bulldogs and once each to Alabama and Auburn.
Tuesday was different, however. After Ole Miss posted three runs in the top of the third inning, JSU roared back. The first of Bear Madliak's three doubles drove in a run to make it 3-1. Hernandez cut it to 3-2 with a run-scoring single. T.J. Reeves was hit by a pitch to plate a run and tie it 3-3. A wild pitch scored Hernandez, and Brennen Norton's single to right field drove in two runs for a 6-3 advantage, and the Gamecocks established themselves in full control.
"We started scoring runs there and kept adding on," Reeves said. "That's what kind of separated us right there. We tied the game, then went up one, and we had the mindset where we were going to keep scoring."
The Gamecocks didn't let up, either, keeping the lead the rest of the way. They wound up with 13 hits against six Ole Miss pitchers.
"I felt like we were loose and relaxed and just playing hard all night," JSU coach Jim Case said.
JSU also got pivotal pitching performances from three different guys: starter Jake Peppers, reliever Trey Fortner, and closer-for-the-night AJ Causey.
Peppers started and worked two innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out four. Case said he set the tone.
"I don't know if you can throw a ball better than he did those two innings," Case said. "Everything he threw, he had something on it."
In the fifth, Case inserted Trey Fortner, who struggled at the start of the year. He appeared to be finding himself, though.
After Ole Miss scratched out two runs in the top of the fifth, Fortner went into lockdown mode. He allowed only a walk and no runs in the next two innings.
"Fort has done it for us in the past," Case said. "Little bit of a slow start, but his last couple of outings have been really good. He hasn't been rewarded for it."
For the ninth, Case brought in Causey, who's typically the Gamecocks’ Friday starter. Case said that Tuesday morning, he asked Causey if he wanted to pitch a bullpen session, which he typically does on Tuesdays, or pitch the ninth if JSU had a lead to protect. Causey emphatically said he wanted the ball, and when he took the field, his teammates brightened and cheered for him.
"He's our best guy down there 100 percent," Reeves said. "Anytime he comes on the mound, the whole team starts getting excited because he's going to get three outs. We already know that."
In the big picture, Tuesday's win was more than a single victory over a high-ranked team. It gives JSU its third straight win after a tough start — and plenty of confidence as ASUN play begins with a three-game home series against Queens.
"You can question whether it's the right thing to do to schedule the way that we do," Case said. "One of the things that's hard about it is you're not going to have huge winning streaks early in the year if you're playing the people you're going to play. … I think this is a huge thing for us. We're still under .500, but does it really matter because we've won three in a row, and we're headed into league play."
Case said that a week ago, he was worried about his team's mentality.
"I'm not sure we're worried about that right now," he said. "The feeling I had in that dugout is, 'Hey, we're fixing to get on a roll, and I believe we can.'"
What to know
—Madliak went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Since occupying the leadoff spot in the batting order in the last four games, Madliak is 11-for-21 with four doubles and five RBIs.
—Mason Maners and Reeves each went 1-for-4 with a walk. Both have reached base in all 17 games this season. Maners’ streak stretches to 29 games, including the last 12 of last season.
—Brennen Norton was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. After starting the year 2-for-23, he is 8-for-16 with six RBIs and a pair of walks.
—Tuesday's game drew a crowd of 1,322, which is the ninth largest at Jim Case Stadium since it opened in 2019.
Who said
—Hernandez on his four hits, which brought his average up to .300: Tonight, I went up there focused, trying to do what I could for my team. I wasn't trying to do too much. Just trying to start something."
—Hernandez on Causey: "Great pitcher. Funky windup. Hard to hit. The confidence we have in him is very high."
—Case on getting 13 hits from seven different guys: "Offensively, we had some guys do some crazy good things tonight. That's good to see, because some of those maybe a week ago were not. We kept talking about how those guys can hit and somebody's going to pay. Well, it's starting to happen."
—Case on Norton, who is breaking out: "It's not unusual for someone to go 2-for-20, but if it happens in the middle of the season after 40 games, nobody really notices, but if it happens to start the season, it's a huge deal. What we kept saying to him is somebody's going to pay for this. Nobody has ever said, 'Brennen Norton can't hit.'"
Next up
—JSU will host Queens on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.